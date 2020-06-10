N.D. man arrested after woman's body found in Faith
N.D. man arrested after woman's body found in Faith

  • Updated
Police say they've made an arrest for the murder of a woman whose body was found at a residence in Faith.

Minot Central Dispatch in North Dakota received a request for a welfare check of a woman in the Meade County community late Monday afternoon, according to officials.

Investigative work led authorities to Faith, which is about 280 miles south of Minot.

Law enforcement officers from South Dakota found the woman dead about 11:30 p.m.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for murder and will be transported to Ward County, North Dakota, officials said. The victim has not been identified.

