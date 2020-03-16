NAIA cuts 2020 spring sports season

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced today that it is cancelling the spring 2020 sports season, effective immediately.

“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”

In an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent.

West River 8-Ball pool tourney postponed

RAPID CITY – Organizers of the West River 8-Ball Team pool tournament announced the postponement of the tournament scheduled for March 20-21.

A rescheduled date has not yet been announced, but organizers are working with Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on future dates.

