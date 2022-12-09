 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Name released in Meade County fatal crash

  • Updated
A Rapid City man died in a Monday morning vehicle crash approximately 5 miles north of the city in Meade County.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday that 50-year-old Tony Dodd died in a two-vehicle crash on Haines Avenue near the intersection with Hale Place.

According to a news release, the collision occurred just before 11 a.m. Monday when a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali driven by a 14-year-old female crossed the center line and collided with a 2013 Subaru BRZ driven by Dodd. DPS said Dodd was transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dodd was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The 14-year-old driver of the GMC and her 50-year-old passenger were not injured and were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

