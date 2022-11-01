 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Name released in Oct. 24 fatality

  • Updated
  • 0

A 36-year-old Rapid City woman has been identified as the person who died in an Oct. 24 multi-vehicle crash on Catron Boulevard.

According to Rapid City Police Department Public Information Officer Brendyn Medina, Elizabeth Keatley died after being transported from the scene to the hospital.

RCPD said Keatley was driving a maroon vehicle in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of Catron Boulevard near Black Hills Boulevard on Oct. 24 when it struck three vehicles — a pickup truck, a van and another pickup truck.

Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. along with fire and medical units. Keatley was extricated and then transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital where she later died.

No occupants of the other vehicles required medical transport from the scene.

People are also reading…

The RCPD's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

If you want to know who will pick up the tab for Medicaid expansion when the Federal Government pulls the upfront Fed funding, look no further…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Your Two Cents for Oct. 29

Income tax is a tax on productivity while sales tax is a tax on consumption. I would gladly pay more in sales taxes, with food exempted, than …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Whatever happened to the time when parents were held responsible for feeding and raising their kids? With all the welfare benefits available, …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News