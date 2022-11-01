Name released in Oct. 24 fatality

A 36-year-old Rapid City woman has been identified as the person who died in an Oct. 24 multi-vehicle crash on Catron Boulevard.

According to Rapid City Police Department Public Information Officer Brendyn Medina, Elizabeth Keatley died after being transported from the scene to the hospital.

RCPD said Keatley was driving a maroon vehicle in the wrong direction in the eastbound lanes of Catron Boulevard near Black Hills Boulevard on Oct. 24 when it struck three vehicles — a pickup truck, a van and another pickup truck.

Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. along with fire and medical units. Keatley was extricated and then transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital where she later died.

No occupants of the other vehicles required medical transport from the scene.

The RCPD's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.