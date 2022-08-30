Names released in fatal Custer County crash

A Chadron, Nebraska man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash within the city of Hermosa.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, 80-year-old Dannie Barchal, of Chadron, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The Highway Patrol said preliminary crash information indicates that a 2016 Dodge Journey driven by Barchal was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot. The Dodge turned into the path of a southbound 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, driven by 29-year-old Nathaniel Siching of Florence, Arizona.

Barcal was transported by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital where he later died. Nathaniel Sichling was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.