Names released in fatal Fall River County crash

The names of three people who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle fatal crash east of Oelrichs were released Monday by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

A news release from DPS said a 2019 Chevy Spark was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in the ditch.

Three of the four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. They were Michael Walking, 26, of Pine Ridge, Darrell Eagle, 25, of Hot Springs, and Marco Starr, 26, of Pine Ridge.

Floyd Brings Plenty, 26, of Pine Ridge, was the other occupant. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital.

None of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.