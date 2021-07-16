 Skip to main content
Names released in fatal Lawrence County motorcycle crash
Names released in fatal Lawrence County motorcycle crash

  • Updated
A Newcastle, Wyoming man has been identified as the person who died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash west of Lead.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2017 Harley Davidson FLSTC Motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle traveled across the roadway and into the ditch.

Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. Chrisjen McIlvain, the 31-year-old male driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. Marina McIlvain of Newcastle, the 29-year-old female passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Neither person was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

