Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

The state Department of Public Safety identified a 50-year-old Box Elder man as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash.

Derek Vice was pronounced dead on the scene after a crash in the Box Elder city limits Sept. 21, the department announced in a news release Tuesday morning.

Vice was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt heading west on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City, was identified as the driver of the Tacoma. He sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries. Two passengers, a 5-year-old and 7-year-old, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Brown and the two kids were transported to a Rapid City hospital. All four people were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.

