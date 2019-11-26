With an 18-page contract, one paragraph created some last minute controversy for the Rapid City Civic Center Board of Directors. After some clarification, the contract to award naming rights of bid to Monument Health - doing business as Rapid City Regional Hospital until its recently announced name change becomes official - was unanimously approved by the board.
The $3.6 million agreement that covers 10 years beginning in July of 2021, gives the hospital several benefits in exchange for the $30,000 per month investment. Tickets to events, the right to hold free health fairs and even the right to use rooms in the civic center at no charge are all included within the contract that grants the naming rights to the entire 250,000 square foot civic center and all of the included arenas, theaters and meeting rooms to Monument Health.
The name Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will be retired and the entire facility will become The Monument in July of 2021.
About 50 people attended and most of them had a concern about only one paragraph of the 18-page contract. Article nine of the contract relates providing sports medicine at events in the venue. It says in part, "An additional consideration for entering into this agreement, Monument Health will be the exclusive sports medicine provider for all events that meet specified criteria at the venue."
Any event that has 1,000 of more people in attendance would allow Monument Health to be the exclusive provider of sports medicine services. The word "exclusively" concerned several local sports programs and other sports medicine providers in the area. Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center has a sports medicine center that has contracts with several local schools and events such as Stevens and Douglas high schools. There was concern that they wouldn't be able to serve their patients if events took place at arenas at the civic center after July of 2021.
Robin Zebroski, Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications at Regional Health, said the purpose of that portion of the contract was to add to the medical presence of events at the civic center, not to interfere with any existing contracts or relationships.
"Being a medical provider, we really thought if our name is on the outside of the building, we should provide medical care inside the building," Zebroski said. She said the hospital will provide health fairs for people at the major events in the venue. Even within health fairs, there will be some specialties where they will have to include local doctors from outside the hospital to help provide necessary services.
"By the nature of the events that happenin the arena, we knew sports medicine was another way we could provide care," Zebroski said. "I would like to clarify that clause of the contract. We are not saying that if you represent your team, your sports medicine team can't be on the sidelines."
Zebroski pointed out that often both teams will have their own sports medicine teams who are acquainted with the needs of the team and provide that care.
"What we intended to do was to be present for the large events," she said. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the community in this way. The civic center staff approached this process very professionally and we believe it was fair."
Many of those with concerns removed their concerns saying they weren't against the naming rights agreement or the board awarding that contract to Monument Health with article nine being cleared up in that way.
One person had further concerns. Dr. Stephen G. Eckrich works at Black Hills Orthopedics. He said he knew he might be alienating others with his organization, but he had issues beyond article nine. He also took issue with the process.
"I'm here to talk about the process. I know some of the people I am sitting her with aren't going to be happy with me getting up and talking because it distracts from their concerns," Dr. Eckrich said. He said that he felt like there hadn't been enough time allowed for people to consider a contract that is worth $1,000 per day for 10 years.
He said the IRS requires Regional Health to perform a study of needs in the community but didn't require them to do anything about it. He said mental health and diabetes are major concerns that won't be addressed with this move.
"Instead of using the community's tax-free profits to compete against private sector, Regional would be more deserving of their tax-free status if they concentrated on the real needs of the community," Eckrich said.
Mayor Steve Allender said he saw this naming rights contract as one example of the many ways the hospital has been working to improve as a health care facility and partner in the community. Allender credited Craign Baltzer and the Civic Center Board for the way they continue to operate the facility without using any general fund money.
After making sure that concerns with the contract were quelled, the board voted unanimously to approve the agreement. Construction is underway at the expansion arena and the contract will become effective on July 1, 2021 and the expansion arena is planned to open a few months after that.