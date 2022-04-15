Nathan Thompson named managing editor of the Rapid City Journal

Rapid City Journal Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson has been promoted to managing editor, effective Monday.

Thompson will succeed Pat Butler, who has been with the Journal for the past 12 years. Butler will remain on staff as a general assignment reporter covering a wide range of topics including economic growth and development, small businesses and health care.

A native of Huron and a U.S. Army veteran, Butler's career in journalism spans four decades. He joined the Journal staff as the weekend editor in 2010. He also worked as the city editor and opinion page editor. Previously, Butler worked for the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, the Albuquerque (N.M.) Journal, the Record-Searchlight in Redding, California, and as the editor for The Union in Grass Valley, California. He has received several awards for his work.

"I can't say enough about what Pat Butler has meant to the Journal over the past 12 years," Journal Editor Kent Bush said. "His work has been important to the Journal every day."

Thompson, a native of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, has been the assistant managing editor of the Journal and editor of The Chadron (Neb.) Record since September 2019. He came to the Black Hills after serving as a reporter, the assistant editor and eventually editor of the Bartlesville (Okla.) Examiner-Enterprise in the Cherokee Nation and the Pawhuska (Okla.) Journal-Capital on the Osage Nation Reservation. Thompson studied broadcast journalism and meteorology at the University of Oklahoma.

His career in newspapers and communications spans nearly 25 years. Thompson received multiple awards from the Oklahoma Press Association, the Cherokee Nation, Dow Jones Newspaper Fund, Kiwanis International, and the University of Oklahoma — including news content, layout and design, community leadership and investigative journalism. He also began a mentoring and internship program for high school journalists and oversaw the Fourth of July Freedom Fest in his hometown of Bartlesville.

At the Journal, Thompson was part of a team that received the 2020 Freedom of Information award from the South Dakota Press Association and second place for Best Local Government Story for an investigation and reporting into the controversy surrounding the Airport Board and City Council that eventually led to the removal of a city councilor.

As managing editor, Thompson will direct the day-to-day news operations for the Journal and oversee special coverage during events like the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He will also work with page designers and copy editors, and help the Journal further connect with the community.

Thompson will continue to help the newspaper evolve its presence in the digital community — using the newspaper’s website, Facebook, Twitter and other digital media platforms.

“Over the past year, the Rapid City Journal has grown to be the largest newspaper by total subscribers in the state of South Dakota. I'm proud of this hardworking team, our accomplishments and I look forward to this new role," Thompson said. "I am committed to delivering quality local journalism across all platforms, and telling our readers about their community and what is happening in it."

The Journal's City Editor Siandhara Bonnet has new responsibilities. In addition to covering major news in city and county government, she will serve as the lead coach for reporter development and will oversee in-depth, enterprise projects for the newspaper.

Bonnet joined the Journal staff in May 2020 as a reporter covering the Northern Hills. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma and came to the Journal from the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times. During college, Bonnet interned at the Tulsa (Okla.) World, Shawnee (Okla.) News-Star and the Tacoma (Wash.) News-Tribune. She has received numerous awards for her work from the South Dakota Newspaper Association, the Oklahoma Press Association and the Columbia Scholastic Press Association.

In August 2020, Bonnet changed roles at the Journal to primarily covering government in Rapid City and Pennington County. She was promoted to city editor in November 2021.

"I know Nathan and Siandhara are ready for the additional responsibilities," Bush said. "They will be great in their important roles leading the Journal news team."

Photo Editor Matt Gade joined the Journal staff in February after seven years at the Mitchell Daily Republic. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Midland Lutheran College and a master’s degree in visual communication management from Ohio University.

Gade’s previous experience includes stops at the Tri-City Herald in Washington, the Deseret Morning News in Salt Lake City, the Kalamazoo (Mich.) Gazette, the Grand Rapids (Mich.) Press, the Muskegon (Mich.) Chronicle, the Columbus (Neb.) Telegram and the Fremont (Neb.) Tribune.

Gade’s visual work has been recognized nationally, with numerous top awards from Pictures of the Year International, the National Press Photographers Association, the Great Plains Journalism Awards and the South Dakota Newspaper Association.

The Journal recently hired two new reporters to join the veteran staff of Butler, features reporter Tanya Manus and copy editor Holly Edmiston. Laura Heckmann began with the Journal in March and Shalom Baer Gee started in April.

Heckmann will primarily cover Ellsworth Air Force Base and the surrounding growth and development as Box Elder, Rapid Valley and eastern Pennington County prepare for the arrival of the B-21 stealth bomber. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and journalism from Dordt University in Iowa. Heckmann began her career as a reporter for the Sioux Valley News in Canton before accepting the position of deputy auditor and elections specialist for Lincoln County. She also taught English at Kang English School in Taiwan and was business analyst for BPro, Inc. in Fort Pierre.

Gee covers the judicial system at both the circuit court level and federal level and will provide in-depth examination of public safety and criminal justice. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from Minot State University. Prior to joining the Journal, Gee was a staff writer at the Minot (N.D.) Daily News.

The Journal's sports department has made some changes to staff as well. Matt Case was promoted to sports editor in November 2021 following the retirement of Richard Anderson.

Case joined the Journal as a sports reporter in September 2020. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Emerson College in Boston. Prior to the Journal, Case was a sports reporter for the Meridian (Miss.) Star. He completed internships at WCAX-TV in South Burlington, Vermont, Arlington (Mass.) Community Media, GateHouse Media New England and the Boston Globe.

Alex Dodd was hired as a sports reporter for the Journal in February. He graduated in December 2021 from Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in religion. During college, Dodd wrote for the Clemson Insider, a sports website that covers the Tigers. He also freelanced for the Seneca (S.C.) Journal covering high school sports and worked for WCCP-FM in Clemson, South Carolina.

"Our sports team is incredibly talented and ready to lead the Journal's sports department into the future as our digital news product becomes a more vital part of our business," Bush said.

