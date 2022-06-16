National company to host Rapid City medical card drive

With over 1,000 South Dakotans registered for medical cannabis patient cards, a national company plans to host a card drive in Rapid City later in June.

MyMarijuanaCards.com, a large medical cannabis certification and telehealth company, will host the drive June 26-29 in celebration of 1,121 approved patient cards.

“It’s all about the patients. We are thrilled to mark this critical healthcare milestone in our state where medical cannabis was legalized in July 2021,” said Dr. Mayson Bedient of MyMarijunaCards.com in the news release. “Our efforts are making a difference and can be seen by the nearly 700 qualified medical marijuana patients in South Dakota we have helped with certification in the past 60 days to gain access to the treatment they deserve.”

The Rapid City event will screen patients in West River's first mass patient screening. According to the release, the event hopes to connect as many qualified patients with state-authorized doctors.

Medical conditions that can qualify for medical cannabis in South Dakota include chronic pain or debilitating pain, cachexia, nausea, epilepsy or seizures, muscle spasticity and multiple sclerosis.

The drive will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those hoping to participate have to register for the event by calling 605-961-5711. More information can be found at www.mymarijuanacards.com/south-dakota.

Public hearing

The South Dakota Department of Health will host a public hearing June 21 to consider the adoption and amendment of proposed medical cannabis administrative rule changes.

Discussion on regulations on testing medical cannabis, specificity for the tracking system requirements for medical cannabis, and bringing rules into compliance with changes made during the 2022 legislative session.

The public hearing will be at 1 p.m. Central/noon Mountain in Pierre.

