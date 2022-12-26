National Defense bill has major implications for Ellsworth, Douglas schools

An $858 billion defense bill passed in the Senate Dec. 15 will have major implications for Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Douglas School District in Box Elder.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes over $335 million in military construction funding for projects at Ellsworth, including a low-observable restoration hangar, radio frequency hangar and weapons-generation facility.

Over 30 major construction projects are planned at Ellsworth for the incoming B-21 Raider stealth bomber, with ground already broken for the low observable hangar in May. The bill also authorizes $3.14 billion for B-21 development and $1.78 billion for low-rate initial production of the aircraft.

The bill is both an investment in the future of national defense with the B-21, but also its current mission at Ellsworth, in the B-1 bomber. The bill authorizes $23 million for B-1 bomber squadrons, including $10 million for hypersonic integration validation testing, and extends prohibition on reducing B-1 maintenance personnel or further reduction in aircraft unless replaced with B-21s.

The B-21 is intended to eventually replace the B-1s, but the bombers will continue for at least the next 10 years. The bill includes a multi-year procurement authority for long range anti-ship missiles and joint air-to-surface standoff missiles used for the B-1.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., who authored 47 unique pieces of legislation included in the NDAA, called the bill a win for South Dakota and victory for Ellsworth Air Force Base.

While the authorization touts a hefty price tag, Rounds said the defense of our country is worth the bill.

“Congress’s primary responsibility is the defense of our country,” he said. “I think the message has got to be that this is a lot of money to spend, but we have adversaries right now that are… trying to get ahead.”

Rounds specifically mentioned China, describing threats posed beyond militaristic.

“China right now is developing not just their army and their navy and the air force, but they have continued to develop their cybersecurity and also their space capabilities. So we have new domains that we have to stay on top of,” he said.

Rounds described the country’s investment in national defense, and the B-21 mission, as an investment in the prevention of war.

He said he “never want[s] our soldiers and airmen to be in a fair fight. We always want them to have the advantage, and that’s the way you stay out of war.”

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said in a press release the B-21 puts the United States in the lead when it comes to long-range strike capability. He called the NDAA “critically important” to ensuring American men and women in uniform tasked with defending our nation are funded.

Thune also recognized Ellsworth and its airmen as the B-21’s first home, saying they “could not be more deserving of this very important mission.”

Rounds called the B-21 a “badass weapon of war and peace.”

Security surrounding the bomber has been a fine line between concealing its capabilities from its adversaries, and using them to scare them off.

“What we want to make sure we’re in a position to do is deliver the hammer if we have to and to keep them guessing,” Rounds said.

Another substantial piece of the NDAA is the funding it could bring to schools – particularly the Douglas School District, located within Ellsworth's home city of Box Elder.

Douglas has been preparing for the B-21 mission since the announcement it was coming to Ellsworth. An influx of airmen means increased enrollment and buildings that are already at capacity. Designs for new elementary schools and a new high school are well underway, but funding has remained a question mark.

Included in the bill is authorization for $15 million to assist school systems that are projected to have a substantial increase in students because of Department of Defense-based decisions. Ellsworth, Rounds surmised, would be at the top of the list.

Douglas Superintendent Kevin Case called the bill’s support “critical” for the Douglas School District in a press release from Rounds’ office last Friday.

“DOD Impact Aid is the only federal education funding that comes with no strings attached and can be used for a wide array of educational needs. This is a win for our students,” Case said.

What exactly the bill means for Douglas is less concrete, but represents a necessary step forward, Case said. While projections show a steady increase of over 4,000 airmen and their families between 2026 and 2041, numbers exact enough to plan for have been difficult to come by.

The recent unveiling of the B-21 Raider in Palmdale, Calif. will make timelines “a little more open,” Rounds said, which in turn makes decisions related to its progression and eventual operation out of Ellsworth more attainable.

As the Air Force begins to announce dates for the bomber’s first flight, initial production time and other milestones, “then we can expect additional discussions about how quickly the new families will start to show up in South Dakota, along with their kids,” Rounds said.

A significant factor in securing funding for the schools is being in a position to correctly size the school system. The $15 million authorized to help school districts is the beginning of this process, he said.

“We want to make sure as we continue to grow, that the resources are available there for the schools to be able to keep up with the additional number of kids that are going to be coming into the system,” Rounds said.

With decisions hinging on timelines, just when those timelines will be released is uncertain, but Rounds continues to ask. Conversations with the Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Air Force have kept their concerns at the forefront, Rounds said. He said the Air Force has expressed a desire to be forthcoming with dates.

While the timelines may seem tedious, Rounds said the project is actually moving quickly – on time and on budget.

“What they’ve done to accelerate production is pretty remarkable,” he said.

With authorization comes appropriation, and the the NDAA’s objectives were advanced in the Senate Thursday with a 68-29 vote on a massive $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus appropriations bill. The legislation, which funds government through Sept. 30, 2023, fully funded all of Rounds’ requested NDAA items.

Rounds said he normally doesn’t support “mega bills” such as this, but the appropriations bill means wins for Ellsworth, defense and South Dakota.

“While liberals in Congress have passed two partisan spending bills that cost our country nearly $3 trillion dollars, I strongly opposed both of those efforts,” Rounds told the Journal Friday. “This bill is actually necessary for government to make certain government can operate.”

Rounds and his team read and analyzed all 4,155 pages of the omnibus, and while “clearly not a perfect bill,” with many items he said he did not support, Rounds said the option of an appropriations bill with strong funding for national defense outweighed the threat of a continuing resolution that would “not be beneficial to South Dakota, and detrimental to our national security.”

The choice was clear, he said, in voting for the omnibus.

“Ultimately, I believe the wins for South Dakota and the nation in this bill outweigh the negatives and I chose to support this omnibus,” he said.