The chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities stepped up the stairs of the Matthews Opera House in downtown Spearfish to waiting professors and students, after delayed travel from Washington D.C., excited to look at a book project centered on the stories of local veterans.
"Our luggage is due in a day," said John Parrish Peede. "But we wanted to be here."
Peede has come to the Black Hills for a two-day spin through western South Dakota to check in on projects focused on military personnel and veterans. On display in the lobby were graphic novelizations, created by area middle and high school students of stories from veterans buried in the national cemeteries. Students used papers written by Black Hills State University students who interviewed family members or read through war-time letters donated by the veterans or their families.
"We fund research from the most elaborate and esoteric archaeological projects, such as the Dead Sea Scrolls, to Ken Burns' work on the documentary side, but you want to put the highest level of that scholarship in a frame that includes works like this," he said, pointing to the students' creations. Quoting the novelist Zora Neale Hurston, Peede said, "Research is formalized curiosity, and that's what I love about what you've done here. You've given shape and form to that curiosity."
On Thursday, the chairman will visit a Veteran's Wall at Oglala Lakota College in Kyle and the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. His visit is part of an NEH initiative to develop storytelling around the lives of service members.
BHSU History Instructor Kelly Kirk, who is primary investigator for the college's Veterans' Legacy Program, a group dedicated to developing public history storytelling at the region's military cemeteries, spoke about the projects she and an English professor and graphics arts professor at BHSU helped organize for children earlier this summer.
"South Dakota has a large per-capita ratio of service members, and most of our students had family members (interred) or knew someone in the veteran's cemetery."
The same day as Peede's visit, the NEH faced a scare back in Washington. An amendment to a funding bill threatened to decrease funding for NEH and its sister organization, the National Endowment for the Arts, by 15 percent. The U.S. House, however, overwhelmingly voted down the amendment.
Perhaps relieved, in the administrative offices of the Opera House, Peede rattled off projects NEH has funded in South Dakota from the South Dakota Festival of Books to a writing project on Pine Ridge to a preservation of Laura Ingalls' schoolhouse in De Smet.
"It's not realistic for state or local governments or universities to invest in this," Peede said, "You need that federal level."
The chairman will be in the state until Thursday, though he noted the statewide South Dakota Humanities Council, which receives approximately $640,000 a year from NEH, remains in the state 365 days and is ready to help continue telling the state's story for future generations.