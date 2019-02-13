A national film tour that features a fly fishing film from the Black Hills is going to be shown tonight at the Elks Theatre in downtown Rapid City.
The 2019 Fly Fishing Film Tour features “Hank Patterson’s Around the World Globe,” which focuses on local residents fishing for trout.
Other featured locations in the film series include Australia, British Columbia, Alaska, Florida and French Polynesia.
Travis Swartz, also known as Hank Patterson, came to South Dakota last year to shoot the film with more than a little trepidation.
“I will readily admit that leading up to the trip to go to South Dakota, I was like ‘I do not want to go to South Dakota,’ it just sounded miserable,” he told the Journal in September. “Then, I went to South Dakota and got to Rapid City and the guys started to show me around, and I loved Rapid City. I thought it was a super cool town. … I was really impressed with the people and the place.”
Swartz also said he was impressed by the quality of fishing here.
“What interested me was that anyone can choose to go to Belize or Montana or Alaska, there’s such obvious places to go that are beautiful places to go. South Dakota and the Black Hills were less obvious places,” he said. “I thought someone should go there and show that there are places other than you know that are good places with good people and good fishing."
Before the film starts, Dakota Angler and Outfitter will host a pre-show party with a chance to meet Swartz. It begins at 4 p.m. at 513 7th St. in Rapid City.
The Fly Fishing Film Tour is a traveling film festival that visits 175 cities in eight countries.
Tickets are $17 the day of the show. There also will be prizes and a raffle during the evening.