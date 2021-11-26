National Forest season passes available for half-price Dec. 3

The Black Hills National Forest Recreation Management will host the annual half-price season pass sale for the 2022 season on Dec. 3.

This one-day only sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. The sale will not be held at the Black Hills National Forest offices, as in the past.

According to a news release, the passes are for U.S. Forest Service recreation facilities located within the Black Hills National Forest fee areas and should not be confused with South Dakota State Park Passes.

The Premium passes, which includes the Sheridan Lake and Pactola Reservoir complexes, will be on sale for $20, regularly $40. The Standard passes, which are for all FRM-operated day use areas except the Sheridan and Pactola complexes, will be on sale for $12.50, regularly $25.

Only cash or check payments will be accepted at the Dec. 3 sale.

The Forest Service said requests made by mail will be honored if postmarked between Dec 1-3. Send to FRM, PO Box 1168, Hill City, SD 57745. Include a self-addressed return envelope with a check for the appropriate amount.

The number of passes available for purchase per individual is unlimited and can be used as holiday stocking stuffers, gift exchanges and prizes for drawings. No other discounts will be accepted with this offer and those with senior or access discounts can receive this reduced price any time.

Under a special use permit, FRM operates Black Hills National Forest campgrounds and other recreation facilities. FRM has been operating these facilities since 1999.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0