National Forest seeking comment on salvage timber sales

The three cut areas will be accessed using existing system and non-system roads with minimal maintenance needed. No new system road construction will occur. Up to one mile of temporary construction may be needed and would be decommissioned after use.

The Forest Service said tree removal needs to occur quickly to capture the value of the wood prior to an insect infestation. A timely response will also reduce the risk of wildfire in this area by reducing the fuel load. Implementation could begin after a decision memo is signed, which is anticipated in late June 2021.

Projects of this nature require the issuance of a decision memo but are not subject to objection, a news release said. While a decision made on this project will be final, all public comments on the proposed action will be considered.

Comments are requested by June 24. Comments may be submitted via email at comments-rocky-mountain-black-hills-hell-canyon@usda.gov

Please use "Flying Monkeys Salvage Project" in the subject line. Other ways to comment include phone: 605-673-9200; fax: 605-673-9350; or via postal service: Tracy Anderson, District Ranger, 1019 N. 5th Street, Custer, SD 57730. This information is also available on the Black Hills website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60264 or from the Hell Canyon Ranger District.

Questions regarding the project can be submitted to Wendy Schuyler at wendy.schuyler@usda.gov , or 605-673-9361 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. MST.

