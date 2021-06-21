 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Forest seeking comment on salvage timber sales
alert top story

National Forest seeking comment on salvage timber sales

{{featured_button_text}}
Storm damage Custer County (copy)

Several trees were snapped in half and others up-rooted during a May 23 tornado in Custer County. The Black Hills National Forest is seeking comment on a proposed project to salvage the trees.

 Photo courtesy Custer County Sheriff's Office

The Hell Canyon Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest is requesting public input on a proposed project to salvage trees affected by a tornado that occurred east and south of Custer on May 23.

Three areas of concentrated blow down have been identified which total approximately 1,508 acres within a larger project area. The affected area is predominantly ponderosa pine trees with small areas of grass and aspen sites.

The large number of damaged trees sets the stage for an insect infestation to occur and affect other trees and adjacent stands of trees. The Ips Engraver Beetle is known to infest pine and spruce trees targeting root injuries or stressed trees, allowing them to build up their populations. The areas of the blown-down trees are also located next to private land.

The proposed activity includes removing the downed trees, as well as standing trees that were damaged in the storm, cutting into log lengths, and hauling those logs off site. This includes broken tops or leaning trees.

The resulting slash would be lopped and scattered across most of the areas. However, in the areas where the damage was concentrated, the option of piling slash away from private property and other improvements may be used.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It is anticipated that this activity would be accomplished as two commercial timber sales.

The three cut areas will be accessed using existing system and non-system roads with minimal maintenance needed. No new system road construction will occur. Up to one mile of temporary construction may be needed and would be decommissioned after use.

The Forest Service said tree removal needs to occur quickly to capture the value of the wood prior to an insect infestation. A timely response will also reduce the risk of wildfire in this area by reducing the fuel load. Implementation could begin after a decision memo is signed, which is anticipated in late June 2021.

Projects of this nature require the issuance of a decision memo but are not subject to objection, a news release said. While a decision made on this project will be final, all public comments on the proposed action will be considered.

Comments are requested by June 24. Comments may be submitted via email at comments-rocky-mountain-black-hills-hell-canyon@usda.gov

Please use "Flying Monkeys Salvage Project" in the subject line. Other ways to comment include phone: 605-673-9200; fax: 605-673-9350; or via postal service: Tracy Anderson, District Ranger, 1019 N. 5th Street, Custer, SD 57730. This information is also available on the Black Hills website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60264 or from the Hell Canyon Ranger District.

Questions regarding the project can be submitted to Wendy Schuyler at wendy.schuyler@usda.gov , or 605-673-9361 Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. MST.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Can non-paradoxical time travel work?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 17
Local

Your Two Cents for June 17

Hey Kristi, there are plenty of firework displays going on in the area and those of us living in Keystone would prefer it if you didn’t push y…

Your Two Cents for June 18
Local

Your Two Cents for June 18

Got a call that my father was declining and advised to get to Ohio ASAP. Tragically, we watched our father die and was a little late paying my…

Your Two Cents for June 16
Local

Your Two Cents for June 16

When I was in 9th grade I wanted to be an archeologist, in 11th grade a doctor, and I ended up with a degree in engineering. All different tra…

Your Two Cents for June 19
Local

Your Two Cents for June 19

Mayor Allender should follow Gov. Noem's lead and declare June 19 a paid holiday for city personnel. Proclaiming a Saturday "Juneteenth Day" i…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Vitalant asks for blood donors during critical shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News