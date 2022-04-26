 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Guard, agencies to conduct training exercise through Wednesday

Members of the U.S. Navy Reserves Expeditionary Medical Facility from Dallas run back from a humvee after loading a "patient" during a training exercise at Camp Rapid City in June 2016. The South Dakota National Guard will hold a similar training through Wednesday at multiple sites in the Black Hills.

The South Dakota National Guard in partnership with several local, state and federal agencies will conduct a regional training exercise Tuesday and Wednesday throughout western South Dakota.

According to a news release, the "Rushmore Roundup" exercise will focus on military and civilian interoperability, communications and field operations related to the response of a weapon of mass destruction incident. Incident site locations will include Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Badlands National Park, Custer State Park and Sanford Underground Research Facility.

The National Guard said site locations will remain open to the public and the training scenarios will not impact visitors.

"The Rushmore Roundup exercise will allow participants an opportunity to validate inter-agency coordination and response, reinforce tactics, techniques and procedures, provide beneficial lessons learned to expose vulnerabilities and increase effectiveness, and build relationships within our region, federal agencies, and local agencies," said Capt. Michael Wollman, who is the operations officer of the South Dakota National Guard's 82nd Civil Support Team.

The exercise will involve the SDNG's 82nd Civil Support Team as well as teams from six other states — Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska and North Dakota. Additional agencies that will participate include the South Dakota Office of Emergency Management, Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Weather Service, RAP 5 - Department of Energy, Pennington County and Custer County Offices of Emergency Management, and the Rapid City Fire Department.

The National Guard said more than 100 participants will respond to separate incidents over a 48-hour period that will challenge each team and responding agency based on their objectives, to garner an increased level of communication between teams and their respective sections, to develop interoperability among local stakeholders, and to maintain operational response procedures during an incident.

Civil Support Teams support civil authorities in the event of the use of a weapon of mass destruction at incident sites by identifying chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents or substances, assessing current and projected consequences, advising on response measures, and assisting with requests for additional support.

