National Guard, Ellsworth played key role in flood recovery

“They rallied to help.”

The resounding theme of a panel discussion titled “Guard, Base and Volunteer Heroes” at the Monument Thursday morning was selfless service in the aftermath of the horrific 1972 Black Hills Flood.

The panel, part of a series of events commemorating the devastating flood 50 years ago, brought in speakers John Moyes, 28th Bomb Wing Historian at Ellsworth Air Force Base and Air Force veteran, and Duke Doering, former Command Chief Warrant Officer in the South Dakota National Guard and historian with the South Dakota National Guard Museum.

For Ellsworth airmen, while the flood didn’t hit Ellsworth Air Force Base in Box Elder the way it did Rapid City, “service members will run to the fight,” Moyes said.

And that’s exactly what they did in 1972. Moyes and Doering shared stories of airmen and National Guard soldiers that ran to the fight to rescue survivors and retrieve bodies after that horrible night 50 years ago.

They even lost some of their own in the aftermath—six from Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“Colonel Barnett got the word and ramped up the emergency command post, and Ellsworth swung into action,” Moyes said.

Airmen offered up their homes, with an estimated 200 people allowed to stay on base. They opened up community centers and the chow hall and offered help with moving vehicles. In addition to their airmen, the base provided 300 vehicles and 12 helicopters in the rescue effort.

“The base was a focal point for relief,” Moyes said.

By the numbers, the base hospital donated 100,000 typhoid vaccines. The hospital saw 242 outpatients and 4,600 inoculations. Sixteen physicians and dentists donated their time. Eighteen-thousand gallons of jet fuel were provided. Two hundred-eighty lunchboxes were prepared and sent to Box Elder and Rapid City.

Almost 25,000 pieces of clothing were laundered for local hospitals, extended care facilities and nursing homes. The base prepared 4,400 pounds of chicken and 1,400 pounds of beef, donated by the local community, for those effected by the flood.

“The base dove into action and worked very hard to support the community with everything that went on,” Moyes said.

He described a memorialization on base of two airmen who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the rescue efforts, and a photo of their families standing by it.

“That’s when it hit me,” Moyes said. “We really did something.”

For the South Dakota National Guard, June 3, 1972 was the first day of a two-week annual training period for most units, about 70%, which amounted to about 2,000 troops within a 50-mile radius of Rapid City.

“It was an act of God that the Guard was on duty at that time,” Doering said.

The weekend of the flood, weekend leave had just begun for many stationed at Camp Rapid, with about 10% remaining behind.

Then the rain started — a staff meeting was called and all commanders were called back in, “just in case we do have a problem.”

Halfway through the meeting, “all chaos breaks loose,” Doering said, as the rain kept coming.

A time before cell phones, radio and television stations were used to call back all the guardsmen on weekend leave. Doering described soldiers with lengths of rope and flashlights, being sent out to different areas of Rapid City. They were sent in groups of three, retrieving people from trees, buildings and cars.

“It was dangerous, and it was exhausting,” he said. “The lives they saved were in the hundreds.”

Rescue teams brought people back to Camp Rapid or area churches. Guardsmen were continually being called in — as many as they could get. Calls to Woonsocket, Chamberlain and Vermillion asked troops to report immediately, and to be prepared to stay for a week.

The National Guard's primary duty was search and rescue and body recovery. They were finding bodies days after. Photos showed washed out bridges, a guardsman shoveling caked mud out of a car and black gloves for sifting through rubble to search for bodies.

Two former National Guard members, Len Kemitz and Mike Sorenson, spoke of their experiences that night — fighting tears remembering the ones they couldn’t save. They remembered people dropping from trees into boats as they rescued them and water so powerful you could barely stand.

So many stories of flood survivors have one thing in common: the help that came after. And so many of those stories include the National Guard and Ellsworth airmen.

Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com

