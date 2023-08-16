The South Dakota Army National Guard will make improvements including grading, installing culverts, and spreading gravel on the newly established routes at Belle Fourche Reservoir (Orman Dam) from Aug. 17 to 20.

The public is asked to respect the temporary closures associated with the work being done.

The 842nd Engineer Company in Spearfish will be bivouacking in the Gadens Point Loop 6 area of Belle Fourche Reservoir. While on site, the company will be performing road improvements on Gadens Point Loops 6 and 7 roads on the west side of the reservoir, which will be closed to public use during road construction activities.

Recreational activity has increased substantially at Belle Fourche Reservoir over the past few years, prompting Reclamation and South Dakota Game Fish & Parks to make needed improvements. The 2020 Belle Fourche Reservoir Resource Management Plan laid out improvements and changes to be implemented at the reservoir. During the RMP public involvement process, the public identified the need for road improvements, improved camping, and the addition of vault toilets. Reclamation and the GFP are making those improvements as time and funding allows.

The Belle Fourche Project is in western South Dakota northeast of the Black Hills. Principal structures include a diversion dam, a storage dam, a system of canals, laterals, and drains to irrigate 57,068 acres in the general area of Newell, Vale and Nisland, along the valley of the Belle Fourche River.