National Park Service rejects July 4 fireworks permit for Mount Rushmore

The National Park Service rejected Thursday the South Dakota Department of Tourism's permit request for a July 4 fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.
The rejection, first reported by The Hill, was made official in a letter from NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost.
“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” Frost wrote. “In addition, the park’s many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial.”
Frost said those reasons plus the COVID-19 pandemic "do not allow a safe and responsible fireworks display" at Mount Rushmore.
In a joint statement, Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) criticized the decision.
“Let’s be clear, this decision is political, not evidence-based,” they said. “President Biden just said himself that Americans can safely gather by July 4 — what’s changed in a day? Last year millions watched the celebration in awe, and it’s a shame the administration is denying Americans that opportunity this year.”
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem pushed to bring fireworks back to the national monument in 2020 after an 11-year absence. Former President Donald Trump attended the event.
Noem had encouraged Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to allow the fireworks display to return again this year and invited President Joe Biden to attend.
Following the permit's denial, Noem's spokesman Ian Fury tweeted Friday, "Governor Noem will do everything in her ability to ensure that we can celebrate America's birthday with fireworks at Mount Rushmore.
"President Biden wants this Independence Day to mark 'our independence from this virus.' The best place to do that would be Mount Rushmore."