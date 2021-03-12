National Park Service rejects July 4 fireworks permit for Mount Rushmore

The National Park Service rejected Thursday the South Dakota Department of Tourism's permit request for a July 4 fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.

The rejection, first reported by The Hill, was made official in a letter from NPS Regional Director Herbert Frost.

“Potential risks to the park itself and to the health and safety of employees and visitors associated with the fireworks demonstration continue to be a concern and are still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” Frost wrote. “In addition, the park’s many tribal partners expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial.”

Frost said those reasons plus the COVID-19 pandemic "do not allow a safe and responsible fireworks display" at Mount Rushmore.

In a joint statement, Rep. Dusty Johnson, Sen. John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) criticized the decision.

