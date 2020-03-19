National Park Service sites close visitor services

All National Park Service facilities are closing visitor facilities in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, although some parks remain open to outdoor activities.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial will remain open, however visitor services including all Xanterra Travel Collection operations, will close at noon Friday, according to a release from the Memorial Thursday afternoon.
Due to guidance regarding confined spaces and the White House directive of a 10-person limit, the Mount Rushmore Information Center will close at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The closures include the Carver's Cafe and the gift shop.
The Information Center closure includes the Mount Rushmore Bookstore. Fees at the parking facility will not be charged.
“Mount Rushmore visitor services will be extremely limited as a result of the concession operations and Information Center closures, however the park grounds remain open,” said Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Chief of Interpretation and Education for Mount Rushmore National Memorial, in an email.
The Wind Cave National Park south closed at noon on Wednesday until further notice according to a park directive.
This closure only affects the visitor center and cave. Park roads will remain open, as will the park’s 28,000 acres of mixed-grass prairie and ponderosa pine forest.
Visitors can still view the park’s wildlife and hike any of its 30 miles of trails.
Highways 385 and 87 will remain open. Gravel roads in the park’s backcountry, NPS 5 and 6, are open, but not maintained in the winter.
Visitors are encouraged to visit the park virtually, either by its website, nps.gov/wica, or on the park’s Facebook page. The website hosts podcasts, information about the park’s wildlife and history, along with hiking and camping activities, which are still available.
Jewel Cave National Monument near Custer, also closed its visitor center and park store until further notice, according to a release.
Furthermore, cave tours within Jewel Cave continue to be suspended through late May in order to make necessary improvements along the Scenic Tour route (construction project).
To accommodate spring season visitors, the restrooms and surface trails will remain open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to provide healthy options for the public.
The one-quarter-mile Roof Trail is easily accessible near the visitor center, which also includes picnic tables and benches. The 3.5-mile Canyons Trail treks through Lithograph and Hell canyons and winds back to the visitor center parking lot.
Badlands National Park near Wall has closed entrance stations, visitor centers, and suspended all interpretive programs. Roads and trails remain open at this time.
Minuteman Missile National Historic Site east of Wall has suspended tours through April 21, 2020.
The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
High-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, are asked to take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.