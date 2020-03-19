National Park Service sites close visitor services

Visitors can still view the park’s wildlife and hike any of its 30 miles of trails.

Highways 385 and 87 will remain open. Gravel roads in the park’s backcountry, NPS 5 and 6, are open, but not maintained in the winter.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the park virtually, either by its website, nps.gov/wica, or on the park’s Facebook page. The website hosts podcasts, information about the park’s wildlife and history, along with hiking and camping activities, which are still available.

Jewel Cave National Monument near Custer, also closed its visitor center and park store until further notice, according to a release.

Furthermore, cave tours within Jewel Cave continue to be suspended through late May in order to make necessary improvements along the Scenic Tour route (construction project).

To accommodate spring season visitors, the restrooms and surface trails will remain open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to provide healthy options for the public.

The one-quarter-mile Roof Trail is easily accessible near the visitor center, which also includes picnic tables and benches. The 3.5-mile Canyons Trail treks through Lithograph and Hell canyons and winds back to the visitor center parking lot.