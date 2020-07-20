National Weather Service launches balloon to measure afternoon storms

The National Weather Service in Rapid City had a special weather balloon launch Monday due to expected severe storms.
Dave Hintz, meteorologist in charge at the NWS in Rapid City, said the station typically launches weather balloons at 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day from its location on East Signal Drive.
“The reason we do what’s called a special release is because of a severe weather threat,” he said referring to Monday's forecast. “We can get a better handle for how the atmosphere looks now versus 5 a.m. — we can see how it’s changed, gotten stable.”
Hintz said it helps the NWS determine storm modes, determine if there’s a discrete super cell, helps with forecasting and provides more up-to-date data.
The balloon starts at about 20 feet in diameter. As it rises, it expands until it’s about 60-65 feet in diameter. Once it reaches an altitude of about 100,000 feet, the balloon pops, hydrometeorologist Mitchell Erickson said.
Attached to a string is an instrument called a radiosonde, which transmits atmospheric pressure, winds, temperature and other information back to the building. Erickson said the instrument emits information every 10th of a second.
The information is then fed into a computer to help make models for storm prediction, Hintz said.
“We’ve done several special launches where we know it’s going to be quite a severe weather day,” Hintz said.
The launch was supposed to be around noon, but due to an incoming storm was pushed back to about 12:30 p.m. Erickson said storms interfere with the radiosonde and the data it emits.
Hintz said the NWS Rapid City coordinates with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla. The two discuss special weather balloon launches to help assist each organization with prediction, determining severe thunderstorm watches, tornado watches and more.
