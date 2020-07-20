National Weather Service launches balloon to measure afternoon storms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service in Rapid City had a special weather balloon launch Monday due to expected severe storms.

Dave Hintz, meteorologist in charge at the NWS in Rapid City, said the station typically launches weather balloons at 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day from its location on East Signal Drive.

“The reason we do what’s called a special release is because of a severe weather threat,” he said referring to Monday's forecast. “We can get a better handle for how the atmosphere looks now versus 5 a.m. — we can see how it’s changed, gotten stable.”

Hintz said it helps the NWS determine storm modes, determine if there’s a discrete super cell, helps with forecasting and provides more up-to-date data.

The balloon starts at about 20 feet in diameter. As it rises, it expands until it’s about 60-65 feet in diameter. Once it reaches an altitude of about 100,000 feet, the balloon pops, hydrometeorologist Mitchell Erickson said.

Attached to a string is an instrument called a radiosonde, which transmits atmospheric pressure, winds, temperature and other information back to the building. Erickson said the instrument emits information every 10th of a second.