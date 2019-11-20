The founder of a Native American cultural center at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City says he is "hurt and offended" but will stop burning sage after mall management said the practice was causing health problems for some shoppers and workers.
Erik Bringswhite said that I Am Legacy received a letter from mall security last Thursday saying his lease would be terminated if he continued to burn sage because it was jeopardizing people's health.
"The reason for it was 100% due to health concerns that were arising because the sage burning was so intense and strong that it was filtering out into our hallways," creating a haze in front of the center and reaching as far as the food court, mall manager Sandy Brockhouse said Wednesday.
Multiple employees, shoppers and mall walkers complained that the scent or smoke was triggering their asthma or giving them serious headaches, and one employee recently had to go to the hospital due to a migraine, Brockhouse said.
"I do understand the harmful effects of smoke, especially to those who are allergic to smoke," Bringswhite said. "It was by no means done in malice or with any adverse intent."
But Bringswhite said I Am Legacy never used "exorbitant amounts" when it burnt sage twice a day at his center, which offers Native American cultural and healing-focused talking circles, workshops and special events for the entire community.
"We are a little hurt and offended by what seems to be an affront to our cultural practices," he said.
Bringswhite said sage is used by many Native American cultures to create a therapeutic environment in homes, before meetings, and at jails and hospitals. He also said it's increasingly being used by non-indigenous Americans.
"We in no way, shape or form ever wanted to be a point of contention," Bringswhite said. "We are abundantly aware of the fragile nature that is community relations here in Rapid City, so please understand our hurt stems from a feeling of having to defend the cultural work we are doing though we know that was not the intention."
Brockhouse said her decisions was only about health concerns, not about I Am Legacy's culture or mission. She said she supports the group's work with Rapid City youth and tried to find a way for them to burn sage.
She said no other businesses are allowed to burn candles or incense, but she came to a verbal agreement with Bringswhite before I Am Legacy opened in April that said he could burn sage in the back of the room with the door open and a fan blowing.
"To burn sage was something we were trying to compromise with them, because we know it's such an important part of their culture, and we want to embrace that," Brockhouse said.
Bringswhite said he always left the rear door open, but the wind must blow the smoke and scent inside. He said mall security has told him about 30 times that mall-goers had health concerns, but no one directly impacted has ever approached him.
Bringswhite questioned if mall patrons and management also have a problem with the strong smell outside businesses that sell candles or perfume. Brockhouse said she has received a few complaints about about strong odors but people never said they caused headaches or other medical issues.
I Am Legacy would be welcome to burn its sage outside the center's closed rear door, Brockhouse said.