Native American faith community joins to support those suffering from COVID-19

Lakota songs of healing joined together Wednesday with the heartbeat of the drum and jingle dancers to bring comfort and solidarity to those fighting COVID-19 inside of an emergency shelter at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
Pastor Jonathan OldHorse of Woyatan Lutheran Church is one of the organizers for the gathering of indigenous people, who started meeting at the northeast parking lot last Wednesday to sing and pray, hoping to lift the spirits of those inside the shelter.
"We have come down here for the past two weeks to sing for the COVID patients here at the civic center," OldHorse said. "They asked us to come here on Sundays to give pastoral care and some devotionals. With the gift of our drum and the gift of our songs, they help lift up the people and give them something to smile about when they are stuck inside and not able to come home."
The emergency shelter opened May 22 inside Rushmore Hall after several weeks of planning and collaboration between community organizations and government services. The temporary shelter can house up to 100 people to support the recovery of vulnerable persons dealing with symptoms of COVID-19.
Wednesday, approximately 20 tribal members came to the parking lot just outside of the shelter to sing and dance. The persons inside the shelter have a secure outdoor area where they can come and hear the songs.
"A lot of the people are community members in our faith community, and from the native community as well, that come down and share — and show some love to the people inside the shelter," OldHorse said.
When the tribute first started last week, OldHorse said the group just brought the drum and singers. Wednesday, the group grew to include jingle dancers because of the special meaning of the dance.
"Because a lot of our dances are healing dances, the jingle dress especially started out as a medicine dance," OldHorse said. "So, we brought down our dancers to share that medicine of those songs to help heal them, give them some comfort and some encouragement to get through this; get home and know that this is just temporary and they'll be able to go home soon."
OldHorse said this display of respect, love and compassion brings together the best in Rapid City's community. The group plans to continue the effort every Wednesday evening until the emergency shelter is closed.
The group gathers at 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays in the northeast corner of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center parking lot, near the Holiday Inn. OldHorse said he encourages others to join to show love to those who are dealing with COVID-19.
"We start singing at about 7 p.m., so anyone who would like to come down and share or just be a part of it and feel the power of those songs and prayers, come on down," OldHorse said. "This is for everybody and these are the positive pieces of Rapid City coming together and helping our own community."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.