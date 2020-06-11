Native American faith community joins to support those suffering from COVID-19

Wednesday, approximately 20 tribal members came to the parking lot just outside of the shelter to sing and dance. The persons inside the shelter have a secure outdoor area where they can come and hear the songs.

"A lot of the people are community members in our faith community, and from the native community as well, that come down and share — and show some love to the people inside the shelter," OldHorse said.

When the tribute first started last week, OldHorse said the group just brought the drum and singers. Wednesday, the group grew to include jingle dancers because of the special meaning of the dance.

"Because a lot of our dances are healing dances, the jingle dress especially started out as a medicine dance," OldHorse said. "So, we brought down our dancers to share that medicine of those songs to help heal them, give them some comfort and some encouragement to get through this; get home and know that this is just temporary and they'll be able to go home soon."

OldHorse said this display of respect, love and compassion brings together the best in Rapid City's community. The group plans to continue the effort every Wednesday evening until the emergency shelter is closed.