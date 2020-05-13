Native American tribe says sovereignty allows checkpoints

She is also appealing to the federal government to back her up, telling the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, "The authority on U.S. highways and state highways lies with the federal government and that they need to take enforcement actions in those cases if the law's not being upheld."

Noem's spokesman, Ian Fury, said Wednesday that her office would respond to Frazier's letter "at the appropriate time."

The governor said Tuesday that she planned to send a similar letter to the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The tribe did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Noem's actions. The governor said her administration has received complaints about the checkpoints and they have caused problems for people who are trying to access the reservation for reasons such as ranching or store deliveries.

Frazier asked the governor to forward any complaints her office receives to the tribe, but he said she is exaggerating the problem. He said he has visited some of the nine checkpoints the tribe set up and it takes less than two minutes for drivers to pass through them. Ambulances would also be allowed through without having to stop, he said.