Native Americans share the pain boarding schools brought to children

“In the Lakota culture, there’s a belief that when a child is born, they come down from the stars, so this is a way to send those spirits back,” he said.

Catches said she went to a mission school in Chamberlain and had her mouth washed out with soap three to four times a day to make her forget how to speak Lakota. She said she was called a “dirty Indian” and a “heathen.”

Chief Black Spotted Horse, 73, of Rapid City said he grew up in a boarding school. He said it wasn’t the one in Rapid City, but that they’re all the same. He said they went through a lot of rough stuff.

“The things we went through at the boarding school, I hope nobody has to go through that,” he said. “A child or today a man or a woman can never forget being beaten, even being raped, molested. All those things, you don’t forget them.”

Black Spotted Horse said as long as they continue to do the walk and remember the children, his people will never forget.

“Where they were, where they are and where they’re going, and mostly don’t forget themselves, who they are,” he said.