Native American leaders and Sen. Mike Rounds are pushing back against a comment President Donald Trump made on Twitter Sunday night referencing Wounded Knee and the Battle of Little Big Horn.
Trump mocked an Instagram video Elizabeth Warren released on New Year's Eve in which she drank a beer on camera. He tweeted, “If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash!”
Rounds said in a tweet on Monday night the Wounded Knee Massacre was "one of the darkest moments in our history," and "it should never be used as a punchline."
Wounded Knee Massacre occurred on Dec. 29, 1890, in Pine Ridge. On that day, more than 200 Native Americans, including women and children were killed by U.S. Cavalry troops.
Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., said he agreed with Rounds' statement on Tuesday morning.
Talking with reporters in Washington on Monday, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said he wished Trump "wouldn't do that." He said Wounded Knee was a "very sensitive part of our state's history," and he wished the president would "stay away from it."
Native American leaders called the tweet shameful and urged the president to apologize.
Rodney Bordeaux, Chairman of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, called the tweet "racist and disrespectful."
“President Trump should remember that the United States has broken and continues to dishonor the treaties of peace made with our nation and other tribal nations of this country, and he should apologize immediately to the people of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and other Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota nations for his shameful and ignorant misstatement,” Bordeaux added.
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the casual and callous use of these events as part of a political attack. Hundreds of Lakota, Cheyenne, and Arapaho people lost their lives at the hands of the invading U.S. Army during these events, and their memories should not be desecrated as a rhetorical punch line,” Jefferson Keel, National Congress of American Indians president, said in a statement released Monday.
Sen. Rounds invited the president to visit South Dakota's "tribal communities," and strive to "work together, improve relationships, celebrate our diversity and mend our history through reconciliation and mutual respect."
The White House has yet to respond.