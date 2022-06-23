Naturalization ceremony June 29 at Mount Rushmore

The United States District Court for the District of South Dakota will hold a Naturalization Ceremony at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial amphitheater.

According to a news release, approximately 125 people will become new U.S. citizens. The public is invited to attend. Admission to the ceremony is free. There is a $10 parking fee per vehicle.

U.S. Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange will preside and give remarks. Representatives of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and an Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard will participate in the ceremony.

The Dakota Choral Union will perform. Mount Rushmore National Memorial’s Superintendent Michelle Wheatley, Mount Rushmore Society President Aaron Galloway, and the USCIS Associate Director-Field Operations Directorate Michael Valverde will make special presentations to the new citizens.

After the ceremony, a reception will be held outside the Carvers Café. Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler will be available for voter registration on the Grand View Terrace. Registration will be open to all eligible South Dakota voters from any county statewide.

The ceremony and reception are sponsored by the Mount Rushmore Society. The Mount Rushmore Society is dedicated to the preservation, promotion and enhancement of Mount Rushmore National Memorial and the values it represents through a partnership with the National Park Service.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0