Naturalization ceremony welcomes 119 at Mount Rushmore

One hundred nineteen people from 41 countries were welcomed as United States citizens at a naturalization ceremony at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial Amphitheater Wednesday morning.

A performance from the Dakota Choral Union welcomed applicants and spectators into the amphitheater, followed by the presentation of the United States flag by the Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard and the Pledge of Allegiance. U.S. Chief Justice Roberto Lange delivered welcoming remarks, emphasizing the United States as a “country of immigrants” — he himself was born in Spain.

“Each of the four great presidents sculpted into this mountainside are descended from people who came to America looking for a better life,” Lange said.

He spoke of the American dream, and the United States motto: E Pluribus Unum, Latin for “out of many, one.” Many different peoples, he said, forming one nation. He spoke of new citizens bringing their talents, interests, experiences and cultures to enrich and strengthen the United States.

Lange also encouraged the new citizens to become involved in their democracy, register to vote and “participate in making the country better.”

Michelle Wheatley, Mount Rushmore National Memorial superintendent, welcomed the new citizens to the national parks, and invited them to enjoy and participate in the stewardship of the parks throughout the country.

“National Parks are places where we as Americans tell our story,” she said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann administered the Oath of Allegiance. One hundred nineteen applicants rose, raised their right hands, and swore to support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States, as they were proclaimed U.S. citizens.

All 119 newly-minted citizens marched across the stage, one by one, to receive their certificates, announce their name and their country of origin. Teary-eyed citizens crossed the stage as their friends and family erupted with pride from the amphitheater seats. Some wore American flag-themed bowties, while others’ attire represented their countries of origin. Others added sentiments of “God Bless America” and “thank you for making our day so special.”

“I’m so happy because I can finally proclaim myself an American,” a man from Mexico said. A man from Liberia said he was “happy to be a proud American citizen.”

Michael Valverde, associate director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and Aaron Galloway, president of the Mount Rushmore Society, offered closing remarks. Valverde said a vital American tradition is to grow from immigration.

“We ingest new ideas, we get more skills, we absorb new talents,” he said. “When we grow, we grow stronger. When we work together, we can do more.”

Galloway spoke of the new citizens getting to celebrate their first Fourth of July, and adding their voices to the American tune, “all sung together.”

“Thank you for wanting to be a part of the fabric of this nation,” he said. “Working and wanting it for yourselves, your family, and now all of your fellow citizens. We are happy, we are humbled and most of all excited to be here with you.”

What the day meant to its new citizens ranged from meaningful to speechless.

“I really cannot describe how meaningful it is,” said Duong Tran, from Vietnam. “This is my honor to be a U.S. citizen.”

Tran had been in the country for 10 years, saying she saw both “good sides and bad sides,” but “more good.”

For Stefanie Shkinder, love brought her to the United States. Her husband Paul was already a citizen, and she was eager to join him and their children in citizenship. She first met her husband six years ago, when she came to the United States to visit her aunt.

Vanessa Garcia came to the United States from Belize, calling Wednesday’s words “very special.”

“It’s a very special day to me,” Garcia said, joined by her husband and little sister. She came into the country as a fiancée six years ago, now experiencing her new citizenship with her husband.

She said the ceremony made her feel less alone — being surrounded by 118 other new citizens, she saw people going through the same experience, all representing their own countries as new U.S. citizens.

For Andrew Wilson, his home country of Ukraine was a place of “sad faces,” a place where much of his family still lives. Coming to the United States was a “starting point,” he said — a place to settle.

“To start building a house, building a family, and a career,” Wilson said.

He said he wanted to settle in the United States because of the people.

“It’s actually the most friendly people out over the world,” he said. "A place of smiles."

While Wilson continues to worry about his family, he's glad to be able to tell them he’s in a country where he can achieve his goals.

