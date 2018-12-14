Basketball legend and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell attended a Lakota Nation Invitational basketball game Thursday night in Rapid City.
In a tweet sent Thursday evening, the 84-year-old Russell said he drove to Rapid City to "watch my Honorary tribe, Oglala Lakota play in the LNI Basketball Tournament."
This isn't the first time the 6-foot-10, 11-time NBA champion Russell has attended the tournament. In 2011, he attended a semi-final game.
Pine Ridge beat Lower Brule 67 to 37.
Russell is one of two players to grab 50 rebounds in a game, and he was a player-coach with the Celtics from 1966-1969, making him the first African-American coach in NBA history.
Day 2 at the Lakota Nation Invitational
