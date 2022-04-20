NDN Collective announces boycott of businesses following racist comments

About 20 people from NDN Collective and members of the Rapid City community began a boycott demonstration late Wednesday morning against businesses owned by the Uhre family.

Sunny Red Bear, NDN Collective’s racial equity director, said the boycott will be every Monday, Wednesday and Friday around 11 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. outside the Foothills Inn until the businesses close.

The boycott is in response to Connie Uhre, a member of ownership of the Grand Gateway Hotel, posting racially-fueled comments on Facebook that Native Americans will not be allowed to enter Uhre businesses following a shooting at the hotel.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance March 19 and found 19-year-old Myron Pourier with a gunshot. He was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and died about two weeks later. Quincy Bear Robe, 19, was arrested and now faces a second-degree murder charge in state court.

“There needs to be accountability for the actions taken, the practices and policies that they continue to uphold,” Red Bear said of the Uhre businesses. “They’re still doing business, they’re still being able to be given the ability to violate civil rights, and it’s time to really show our power, our buying power here in this community.”

She said Native Americans have a huge economic impact in the city, and it’s time to shift where Indigenous people spend their money.

NDN Collective will boycott the Grand Gateway Hotel, which states it’s closed for spring cleaning until May 16; the Foothills Inn; Uhre Realty; and Cheers Lounge, which is inside of the Grand Gateway Hotel.

Red Bear said she is working with other organizations to make lists of businesses that support Indigenous people, their crafts, their arts and their businesses. She also said they're hoping people and businesses make a stance that they proudly serve Native people.

She said there are multiple ways for people to join the boycott other than physically being at the picket lines. Red Bear said people can contribute by writing reviews of the businesses, writing emails and mailing letters. She said they also have a list of 880 businesses that they will be calling on for support as well. People can enlist their support through a Google survey online.

Red Bear said those in leadership positions that continue to work with the Uhres should take a look at their principles and help set the bar higher for the community.

“This is a time where we’re really drawing a line in the sand and asking people where they stand,” she said. “I think it’s about time that people start making strong stances and really let our Indigenous Native community know that they are welcome here on their own homelands.”

She said the organization has not been in contact with the Uhre family due to a pending federal civil rights class action lawsuit. NDN Collective filed the complaint March 23 against the Retsel Corporation, Grand Gateway Hotel, Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, Uhre and her son Nick Uhre for discrimination on the basis of race.

