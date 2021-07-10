NDN Collective expands its footprint with over $2 million in property purchases

And while the organization has gone global, Tilsen wants to ensure NDN’s roots remain in Rapid City.

“It’s super exciting for me to see this happening as a longtime organizer and developer. When we organize and protest, we do those things to raise awareness [of injustice against Native people] and shift power structures, but we also roll up our sleeves to begin solving those problems,” Tilsen said.

Some people in the community, Tilsen said, label the Collective as a bunch of radicals that are not trying to work toward anything. But in reality, that couldn’t be further from the truth, he said.

“We’re innovators and creators, organizers, lawyers and journalists with a vast variety of skills who believe in our mission,” he said.

“Part of what we’re doing is specifically moving money and decision-making power out of mostly white-led institutions, and moving them into people of color and Indigenous institutions that have experience doing the work,” he said.

Donors are looking to give to organizations that are authentic and raw with clear missions and strong leadership and they are finding that in NDN, Tilsen said.