Nearly 900 signatures collected in Rapid City for marijuana ballot measure

Vehicles lined up this past weekend with occupants ready to sign petitions to once again put a recreational marijuana measure on the state ballot.

Campaign organizer Matthew Schweich said nearly 900 verified registered voters turned out for the drive-through petition event held Saturday and Sunday in a parking lot at 230 E. North St. in Rapid City.

“It was a major success, but we are not out of the woods yet,” Schweich of South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, said Monday. “We need more signatures, and then I think we will be in good shape.”

According to volunteers working Sunday, many of those who stopped by on Easter weekend were over 40 years old and upset with Gov. Kristi Noem for challenging the constitutionality of Amendment A, which was approved by 54% of the voters in November 2020.

The state Supreme Court ruled in November 2021 that the amendment is unconstitutional since it addressed three separate issues — recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp — after a lawsuit was filed on behalf of the governor by Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and Rick Miller of the state Highway Patrol.

“We voted this in two years ago and Noem took it away from us,” said one man who declined to identify himself. His wife, who said she was a lifelong Pennington County resident, echoed her husband’s sentiments.

Schweich and volunteers said that was a common theme heard throughout the weekend.

“What you’re going to find are a lot of people here don’t actually care a ton about cannabis. They’re just so mad,” he said Sunday morning. “One lady said ‘I’m going to vote against this initiative when it’s on the ballot. I just believe in the initiative process so much that I’m going to support you on the ballot.”

Jim of Rapid City, who also declined to identify himself, said he was upset with how Noem handled Amendment A and a medical marijuana ballot measure also approved by voters in 2020.

“Our governor has not been very cooperative. I mean slow walking it is an understatement,” he said. “She’s done everything to just push it off. I mean it’s the will of the majority of South Dakota.”

The Ohio native said he wants to see medical marijuana made more available after state lawmakers voted to make numerous modifications to the initiative that Noem later signed into law.

“I just got back after an eight-hour back surgery, my third one, at the Mayo Clinic, and I’m familiar with drugs. I’ve had two knee, three hips and three back (surgeries). I was an athlete who just broke down,” he said. “An alternative to pain pills is cannabis.”

The owner of Puffy’s medical marijuana dispensary, Kittrick Jefferies, was among those working Sunday to help with the steady stream vehicles whose occupants included a number of aging Baby Boomers.

"It's been really interesting to see the wide demographic of people that have come out and signed," he said. "You have a lot of advocates for the cannabis industry and then you have people that were upset with the overturned amendment."

Schweich estimated Monday that the group has collected 14,300 of the 17,000 signatures needed to get the initiated measure placed on the November ballot. His goal is to submit 19,000 signatures to the Secretary of State's office by the May 3 deadline.

This was the second drive-through petition event held by South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws with the first being two weeks ago in Sioux Falls.

Encouraged by the results, Schweich said the organization will hold drive-through petition events again this upcoming weekend at the same location in Rapid City as well as in Sioux Falls.

In addition to collecting signatures, the organization is verifying if those who show up are registered voters in South Dakota. In order to do so, they only need to provide their first and last names and either their ZIP code or date of birth.

With that information, the group can visit a portal on the Secretary of State's website to learn if an individual is a registered voter. No identification is required. If a voter is not registered, the organization will help with that as well.

"The average turnaround is three or four minutes," Schweich said. "It's a very efficient system."

