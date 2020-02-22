Nearly 6,000 early votes cast in school bond issue

If early voting is any indication, turnout for the Rapid City Area Schools $189-million bond election Tuesday will be good.
As of Thursday evening, 5,750 people had taken advantage of early voting, which includes voters from Pennington and Meade counties.
Lori Severson of the Pennington County Auditor's Office said when compared to past special elections, the early voting turnout was a solid number.
"You can't really compare a school special election to a primary or general election," Severson said. "There really isn't a lot of comparison."
She said the early voting in this election has been available for four weeks instead of two, which has helped encourage early voting.
Two years ago when Rapid City voted on water rates, 681 people voted early and turnout was only 7.5 percent. In the March 2015 Civic Center Arena election, 2,922 took advantage of a two-week early voting period. That race saw 31.1 percent or 12,914 voters take part in the election.
By the time early voting closes Monday afternoon, it is likely that more than 6,000 votes will have been cast. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters in two precincts received cards in the mail telling them that their polling places had changed.
Severson said the Pinedale Elementary School precinct will now vote at West Middle School. Those who previously voted at Southwest Middle School will now vote at Crossroads Wesleyan Church. All other polling places will remain unchanged for this election. Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
If approved, the bond would fund infrastructure improvements, school building renovations, the construction of three new elementary schools, a new middle school, safety and security upgrades, technology upgrades and deferred maintenance projects across the Rapid City Area Schools' district.
Four elementary schools — Canyon Lake, Robbinsdale, Wilson and Horace Mann — would close, with some buildings being razed because of deteriorating conditions and others being repurposed for school district programs. The new middle school would be a rebuild of South Middle School on the existing land.
The school bond must receive 60 percent of the vote in order to pass. If voters approve the measure, property taxes within the borders of the Rapid City Area School District would be raised. The levy assumption over the 25-year life of the bond is that property taxes would increase by 85 cents per $1,000 of property value.