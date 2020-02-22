Nearly 6,000 early votes cast in school bond issue

If early voting is any indication, turnout for the Rapid City Area Schools $189-million bond election Tuesday will be good.

As of Thursday evening, 5,750 people had taken advantage of early voting, which includes voters from Pennington and Meade counties.

Lori Severson of the Pennington County Auditor's Office said when compared to past special elections, the early voting turnout was a solid number.

"You can't really compare a school special election to a primary or general election," Severson said. "There really isn't a lot of comparison."

She said the early voting in this election has been available for four weeks instead of two, which has helped encourage early voting.

Two years ago when Rapid City voted on water rates, 681 people voted early and turnout was only 7.5 percent. In the March 2015 Civic Center Arena election, 2,922 took advantage of a two-week early voting period. That race saw 31.1 percent or 12,914 voters take part in the election.

By the time early voting closes Monday afternoon, it is likely that more than 6,000 votes will have been cast. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.