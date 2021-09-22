 Skip to main content
Nebraska couple killed in South Dakota highway crash
alert top story

Nebraska couple killed in South Dakota highway crash

Authorities say two victims who died recently in a highway crash in southeastern South Dakota were from Nebraska.

The state Department of Public Safety says 75-year-old Albert Wingate and 74-year-old Marilyn Wingate, of Norfolk, died a week or more following the Sept. 11 crash in Hutchinson County.

Safety officials say the driver of a pickup pulling an empty horse trailer tried to pass a semi on Highway 81 near Freeman, but collided head-on with the Wingates' Chevy Corvette. The couple was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Marilyn Wingate died Monday. Albert Wingate died Sept. 18. The 28-year-old pickup driver was taken to a Freeman hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

