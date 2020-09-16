Nebraska couple purchases 40 acres of Star Academy property for $320,000 at auction

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Nebraska couple purchased 40 acres of the former STAR Academy on Wednesday for $320,000.

School and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner said it was the only bid on 40 of the property's 173 acres in Custer County.

Michael and Sheila Young made the successful bid and were represented by Don Gustin of Rapid City.

“Ideally, we would’ve sold the entire campus, but the campus has some challenges that we understand,” Brunner said. “We’re going to continue to work with interested parties and hopefully find a good resolution.”

The purchase leaves 133 acres available, which includes the main building, administration building, food service/MP room addition, the annex, Brady Academy, the gymnasium and eight houses.

“We have received a little bit of feedback that some folks were getting a little close on financing and just didn’t quite have everything put together,” Brunner said.