Nebraska couple wins festival competition with 1,275-pound pumpkin

Tamra and Larry said it was great to find out they had won the weigh-off and appreciate all of the advice other giant-pumpkin growers had given them to get to this point.

“We’re really excited to be here today and proud that your community puts on this event,” Ziems said.

Thousands gathered to watch student-built trebuchets launch pumpkins hundreds of feet across Memorial Park on Saturday as South Dakota Mines’ Center of Excellence for Advanced Multidisciplinary Projects (CAMP) hosted their 14th annual “Pumpkin Chunkin” competition.

South Dakota Mines students in the Robotics Team won while competing against other Mines students in the Baja SAE and Steel Bridge teams as well as South Middle School and Douglas High School teams. During both the morning and afternoon round, teams launched three times for accuracy to 100, 200, and 250 feet and once for distance.

Robotics Team President Dustin Richards says that although the team’s trebuchet had the same wooden structure as last year, they added some modifications such as additional bearings to reduce friction and a limit switch to get consistent drop heights.