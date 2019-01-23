It was just supposed to be the one show.
Seven years ago, then-nurse Amy Gustafson decided to follow a dream and host her first-ever Kountry Junkin' Antique and Vintage Show at the Central States Fairgrounds. It was a huge success, but one per year was enough.
Not for long. One event quickly grew into two per year, then three — "everyone wanted a Christmas market. And I thought, ‘oh you guys are insane.' ... I cannot do three."
Now, it's also an annual event.
"And it’s so fun," Gustafson said. "So now I’m doing three."
Well, make that four.
This year, Gustafson is taking her market to the Black Hills Stock Show, for the Kountry Junkin' Vintage Market Rodeo Rapid City Edition. Held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 1-2 at the Civic Center Ice Arena, the market will feature 30 to 40 vendors selling unique items, from custom-made new items to upcycled items to raw materials for do-it-yourself junkies to rummage.
It's part of a growing presence of affectionately so-called "junk" markets at the stock show. The North Dakota-based group Granville JunkAholics will host the Dakota Junk Market the weekend before Kountry Junkin'. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 25-26 in the Rodeo Zone Trade Show area of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Admission for both shows is $5.
While garage sales, flea markets and thrift stores aren't new, the once niche market of do-it-yourself projects and "upcycling" — taking an old item and making it into something new and pretty — has become mainstream, as people scour Pinterest and craft blogs for tutorials on personalized and money-saving items.
"It’s becoming so mainstream that I can’t find anything good at the thrift stores anymore, because everyone’s buying it," Gustafson said with a laugh.
But for Gustafson, who lives in rural Sturgis, "junking" is not just a trend. She remembers going to the dump with her parents to drop off a load of stuff, and leaving with an even bigger load of newfound treasures.
"My dad was a dump digger," she said. "I guess you could kind of say this is in my blood."
That passion is the driving force behind her events. She takes pride in cultivating vendors with high-quality, unique items. The venues where she holds the events are very important, she said, as is the overall aesthetic. She asks her vendors to create a visual treat for the customers. Don't just put out merchandise — display it, like you would in a shop window.
The result?
"You walk in and you're met with these really cool visual displays," she said. "The people that build these displays, the work that goes into them is amazing."
At the stock show, Gustafson said the visual theme this year will be inspired by her lifelong love of the glitz and glam of 1970s and 1980s country music stars, especially Dolly Parton. Think rhinestones and glitter.
"You’re going to see a lot of that, because that’s where my heart is at right now," she said.
While the DIY and vintage market trend has been good for her business, Gustafson said people often warn her that "this is going to go away." She doesn't think about it that way. Whether the trend stays strong for years or soon fades, she'll be ready.
"To me, any business — any successful business — you have to evolve," she said.
And she is. On Feb. 1, during the market at the stock show, Gustafson will unveil a new business venture. (Don't worry — Kountry Junkin' isn't going away.)
Gustafson kept details to a minimum, but said the new business is a natural evolution from Kountry Junkin' that will be run separately, with the help of a partner. For those who attend the market, she said the announcement will be "the first thing you see."
"It’s going to be fantastic," she said.