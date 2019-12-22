Need Christmas cheer? Visit Candy Cane Lane

Celebrating Christmas together is a 20-year tradition in this neighborhood. Two decades ago, a few young mothers decided it would be fun to see each other’s houses and Christmas trees decorated for the holiday season. An annual tradition, Toast to the Trees, was born.

Residents bring appetizers and dessert and visit one another’s houses up and down the street. This year in early December, neighbors from more than a dozen houses mingled at Toast to the Trees. The party started at 6 p.m. and continued past midnight, Cullum said.

“We had 26 people this year and that’s not uncommon (for Toast to the Trees),” Cullum said. “We want it to be a warm and welcoming neighborhood. We want to know who our neighbors are, and we want to enjoy their friendship.”

Toast to the Trees is an opportunity for new neighbors and longtime residents to get to know each other, Cullum said. Former residents are invited back for Toast to the Trees, as well. In an era when people tend to have more “friends” online than in person, the Alta Vista neighborhood chooses to be different.

“It’s a neighborhood that has the Christmas spirit … and it’s year-round, not just as Christmas time,” Cullum said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0