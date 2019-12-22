Need Christmas cheer? Visit Candy Cane Lane

The neighbors on Alta Vista Drive believe the best way to spread Christmas cheer is with lots of lights, plenty of goodwill, and an abundance of candy canes.
This year, the neighbors have introduced Rapid City’s very own Candy Cane Lane. Starting on the 500 block of Alta Vista Drive and stretching up City View Drive, several houses are decorated with candy canes and red and white lights and decorations.
“Christmas time is such a sparkly, fabulous time of year, and I think bringing true cheer and joy within your home and your neighborhood is where it all starts,” Julie Cullum said. She and her husband, Jeff, have lived on Alta Vista Drive for 21 years.
Kari Diamond lives across the street from Cullum. The idea for Candy Cane Lane was inspired by a city in Texas where Diamond had lived. Neighborhoods would decorate, and busloads of locals would drive through to see the lights. Diamond, Cullum and other Alta Vista neighbors began planning their Candy Cane Lane a year ago.
Candy Cane Lane started with about one-third of the houses on the street participating, and it’s already spreading.
“Every couple of days, there’s a new house with candy canes,” Diamond said. “Neighbors that have never put out decorations are decorating, too. That’s what’s fun about it. Hopefully next year we’ll keep adding neighbors that want to add to the theme.”
Celebrating Christmas together is a 20-year tradition in this neighborhood. Two decades ago, a few young mothers decided it would be fun to see each other’s houses and Christmas trees decorated for the holiday season. An annual tradition, Toast to the Trees, was born.
Residents bring appetizers and dessert and visit one another’s houses up and down the street. This year in early December, neighbors from more than a dozen houses mingled at Toast to the Trees. The party started at 6 p.m. and continued past midnight, Cullum said.
“We had 26 people this year and that’s not uncommon (for Toast to the Trees),” Cullum said. “We want it to be a warm and welcoming neighborhood. We want to know who our neighbors are, and we want to enjoy their friendship.”
Toast to the Trees is an opportunity for new neighbors and longtime residents to get to know each other, Cullum said. Former residents are invited back for Toast to the Trees, as well. In an era when people tend to have more “friends” online than in person, the Alta Vista neighborhood chooses to be different.
“It’s a neighborhood that has the Christmas spirit … and it’s year-round, not just as Christmas time,” Cullum said.