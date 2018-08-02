Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Neil Hultman

STURGIS | Sturgis resident Neil Hultman was the first official Road Captain for the Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club. In honor of Hultman’s commitment to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the sport of motorcycling as a whole, Friday, August 3, has been proclaimed Neil Hultman Day in Sturgis. There will be a reception at 10 a.m. Friday at Indian Motorcycle Sturgis, 2130 Main St.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.