STURGIS | Neil Hultman has made a lot of friends in his 60-plus years of involvement in the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
On Friday, the opening day of the 78th annual rally, many of those friends and family gathered to celebrate—and give thanks—to the man who helped make the annual huge motorcycle gathering what it is today.
“Look what you created,” Bruce Eide, owner of Indian Motorcycles of Sturgis, told Hultman during the hour-long ceremony, which included proclamations from Sturgis mayor Mark Carstenson, Governor Dennis Daugaard and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, and bouquet after bouquet of flowers for Hultman’s wife, Ramona.
“I didn’t expect anything like that,” Hultman said in a interview prior to Friday’s event. “But it’s nice. I appreciate it.”
Hultman, now 89, was just 18 years old and a new resident of Sturgis when he bought his first motorcycle, a new Indian Chief, in 1947. He had moved from his hometown of Holabird and was living with an aunt and uncle in Sturgis.
He recalls an agreement with a schoolmate from Highmore that both would buy the two-wheeled machines.
“I was interested in motorcycles and airplanes,” Hultman said, “I didn’t have the kind of money for an airplane.”
Hultman bought his motorcycle from Sturgis Indian dealer Clarence Hoel, for $900.
“It was a good investment. It was something I needed,” he said. “We went all over with it, winter and summer,” he said.
Hoel was as much a salesman for the annual motorcycle rally, which he and his wife Pearl had started in 1938 as a weekend gathering of motorcycling friends for races and picnics.
In 1947, the rally was still in its early stages, coming off a four-year hiatus because of World War II.
The main focus of the event in those early days was racing on the Sturgis Fairgrounds half-mile oval, taking place on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Motorcyclists were starting to show up earlier in the week, and Hultman, who had joined the Gypsies at Hoel’s insistence was tabbed as the club’s first road captain to lead motorcycle tours from Sturgis to Mount Rushmore.
“That was quite a jaunt,” Hultman said.
Ramona was one of two nurses at the Fort Meade hospital volunteering to provide medical assistance for first Mount Rushmore tour, riding with a Highway Patrol escort.
“The next year she volunteered again and I got acquainted with her,” Hultman said. “She liked motorcycles and I did too and we just hit it off.”
The tours continued to grow, eventually adding a second ride to Devil’s Tower in Wyoming. The Gypsy’s added more racing events including hillclimbs which remain popular today.
Hultman has been a part of almost every Sturgis rally since 1947. He missed two years in the early 50s because of military service in the Korean War.
Hultman was a medic, serving in a forward aid station and a mobile army surgical hospital, popularly known as a MASH unit.
Upon his return to Sturgis, he continued to work another 37 years at the Fort Meade hospital.
Hultman also continued to work with the rally, taking over leadership of the Gypsies after Hoel’s death in 1989.
The following year, the city of Sturgis took over the rally, which was then called the Sturgis Rally and Races.
Neil and Ramona continue to be avid supporters of the rally. Their riding days are over because of medical issues. Both suffer from macular degeneration, which has limited their vision.
Neil said they look forward to this week’s reunion with longtime friends who share the love of motorcycling.
“We all have one thing in common. We all like two wheels and a motorcycle,” he said.