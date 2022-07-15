Neiman Enterprises to cut production hours at Black Hills sawmills

Neiman Enterprises, a large-scale timber and logging company, announced Thursday it would reduce work hours from the company's remaining sawmills in the Black Hills, citing a reduction in timber supply.

The company's announcement came the same day that the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management announced they were going to seek outside help as they craft definitions of old growth and mature forests under an executive order from President Joe Biden.

Many of the trees in the Black Hills National Forest that Neiman processes could be considered old growth or mature.

In March 2021, Neiman Enterprises permanently closed its sawmill in Hill City, eliminating 120 jobs and 12 contract crews, citing a reduction in timber available in the Black Hills. The Hill City closure was announced one day prior to the U.S. Forest Service releasing a report that called for a large reduction in timber harvesting in the Black Hills, by as much as 50% to 60%.

An in-depth report from the Associated Press showed timber production dramatically ramped up two decades ago in the Black Hills National Forest, as beetles ravaged huge expanses of forest and worries grew over wildfires.

The beetles left, but the loggers haven’t — and they're now felling trees at twice the rate government scientists say is sustainable. That means the Black Hills forests are shrinking, with fewer and smaller trees.

Timber sales from federal forests nationwide more than doubled over the past 20 years, according to government data. In Washington, D.C., Republicans and Democrats alike have pushed more aggressive thinning of stands to reduce vegetation that fuels wildfires.

However, despite the U.S. Forest Service's report that calls for reducing timber production in the Black Hills and the scientific consensus that logging rates in the Black Hills are not sustainable, two Republican lawmakers are trying to force more timber production.

U.S. Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced legislation that would require the U.S. Forest Service to expedite issuing environmental decisions to increase timber production in the Black Hills.

The bill, filed at the end of February, is called the Black Hills National Forest Protection and Jobs Preservation Act. It directs the forest service to "carry out vegetation management projects and timber production projects" in the Black Hills National Forest. The measure defines wood products as key pieces of critical infrastructure, mirroring a similar decision in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and as authorized under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

A hearing on Thune and Barrasso's measure was held June 7 by the Senate Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests and Mining. During testimony, U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French said the Forest Service has a good partnership with the timber industry and it is a vital part of forest management, but the agency cannot support the bill in its current form.

"We believe it's premature to redirect specific Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, such as those proposed in the Black Hills Forest Protection and Jobs Preservation Act, but we would appreciate working with the committee to meet the bill's intended outcomes," French said.

Barrasso said the timber sale program in the Black Hills National Forest has been a primary tool for forest management for more than a century, and that the "drastically lower timber harvest levels are now threatening this partnership."

"It will cripple the Forest Service's ability to manage and protect the forest by prioritizing management projects to improve forest health and resilience," Barrasso said. "Our bill would protect the forest and help provide local economies and preserve them."

Thursday's announcement from Neiman Enterprises will eliminate one shift of work at its sawmill in Hulett, Wyoming, and a reduction in hours for the facility in Spearfish.

“While we may not agree with the reduction in timber harvest that led to these curtailments, we are committed to our partnerships with all stakeholders, including the local, regional and national levels of the U.S. Forest Service, and will continue to work side-by-side with them to maintain the health of the Black Hills National Forest," said Jim Neiman, president of the company.

Neiman Enterprises' CEO Steve Hanson released a statement saying the company is looking for the right balance between timber supply and the needs of the company's workers.

"Neiman Enterprises is pursuing an updated stewardship-driven model of fostering health and resilience in the lands we help manage, and we are obligated to balance the needs of our families with the needs of our forest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management issued a notice Thursday seeking public input for a “universal definition framework” to identify older forests needing protection. That definition could include the Black Hills National Forest.

Biden in April directed his administration to devise ways to preserve older forests as part of the government's efforts to combat climate change. Older trees release large volumes of global warming carbon when they burn.

Biden’s order called for the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management over the next year to define and inventory all mature and old growth forests on federal land. After that, the agencies must identify the biggest threats those forests face and come up with ways to save them.

There's disagreement over which trees to count. Environmentalists have said millions of acres of public lands should qualify. The timber industry and its allies have cautioned against a broad definition over concerns that could put new areas off limits to logging.

The Forest Service manages 209,000 square miles of forested land, including about 87,500 square miles where trees are older than 100 years.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees about 90,600 square miles of forests.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.