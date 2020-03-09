Nelly concert canceled at Civic Center

Nelly ft. Twista, Do or Die, Chingy and Sloan Bone originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 28 in Rapid City, SD at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center has been canceled.

Due to unforeseen circumstances Nelly and all guests will not be able to make the show.

The performer and promoters are working to find a new date to come back to the Civic Center in the near future, however, due to a hectic upcoming work schedule no performance date has currently been rescheduled.

Refunds are available at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Box Office.

Customers who paid with a credit and/or debit card will be automatically refunded; depending on the banking institution it may take between 7-10 business days to show on the account.

Customers who paid with cash or other means can receive their refund by contacting the box office at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in person or over the phone 1-800-GOT-MINE.

Customers who purchased through a third-party vendor (StubHub, etc.) will have to contact the vendor directly to be refunded.

Regular Box Office hours are Mon-Fri 10 a.m. -5 p.m. For additional questions regarding refunds, please call 1-800-GOT-MINE.

