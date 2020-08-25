 Skip to main content
Nemo bridge near Pine Road reopens to traffic
The bridge near the intersection of Nemo and Pine roads is now open to traffic. The Pennington County Highway Department announced the opening Tuesday. The bridge near the Norris Peak Road intersection will be closed Thursday and Friday for bridge repairs.

 Courtesy photo

The Nemo Road bridge near the Pine Road intersection is officially open to traffic, according to a Pennington County press release.

The bridge suffered a partial collapse July 1 as a semi-trailer drove over it. County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller told county commissioners in July that the department assumes the vehicle wasn't overweight.

Miller said the bridge had a failure in the superstructure, so the double Ts were replaced. The bridge was repaired for about $217,000.

The release also states the Nemo Road bridge about 1.25 miles west of the Norris Peak Road intersection, which was down to one lane in June, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday for bridge repairs.

