Nemo bridge near Pine Road reopens to traffic

The Nemo Road bridge near the Pine Road intersection is officially open to traffic, according to a Pennington County press release.
The bridge suffered a partial collapse July 1 as a semi-trailer drove over it. County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller told county commissioners in July that the department assumes the vehicle wasn't overweight.
Miller said the bridge had a failure in the superstructure, so the double Ts were replaced. The bridge was repaired for about $217,000.
The release also states the Nemo Road bridge about 1.25 miles west of the Norris Peak Road intersection, which was down to one lane in June, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday for bridge repairs.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.