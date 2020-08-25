Nemo bridge near Pine Road reopens to traffic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nemo Road bridge near the Pine Road intersection is officially open to traffic, according to a Pennington County press release.

The bridge suffered a partial collapse July 1 as a semi-trailer drove over it. County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller told county commissioners in July that the department assumes the vehicle wasn't overweight.

Miller said the bridge had a failure in the superstructure, so the double Ts were replaced. The bridge was repaired for about $217,000.

The release also states the Nemo Road bridge about 1.25 miles west of the Norris Peak Road intersection, which was down to one lane in June, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday for bridge repairs.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.