Nemo businesses suffer loss during rally due to bridge construction, owners say

Even though this year’s rally was fairly normal in size compared to other non-anniversary years, businesses in Nemo saw significantly fewer people.
Multiple business owners tied low business numbers to construction happening on Nemo Road bridges on the Pennington County side of the road.
“It was obvious with the bridge out that it made a difference in our traffic,” Nemo Mercantile owner Larry Kaiser said. “It’s obvious they didn’t care about the little town of Nemo. I don’t think they realize there are seven businesses that are impacted from that.”
The main bridge that concerns business owners and Nemo residents is the bridge just 0.2 miles south of the Meade and Pennington County line.
The bridge near the Nemo and Pine roads intersection closed from a partial collapse July 1 due to a failure of the superstructure.
Pennington County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller said two of the decks on the westbound lane had sheer fractures that gave way when a semi-trailer from a nearby mine crossed it. The truck, though, was weight compliant, he said during a July 9 public meeting at the Nemo Community Hall.
Many residents, business owners and concerned community members showed up to the meeting and expressed concerns about how they would receive mail, why the bridge wasn’t tended to earlier or on the schedule of bridges to be worked on, and how it would affect them during the rally.
Miller said ideally construction would be completed on the bridge mid- to late-September. The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was Aug. 7-16.
Brandin Iron Restaurant owner Adam Rice said he was at the meeting and wasn’t satisfied with any of the answers Miller or other officials gave regarding the bridge timeline.
“It kind of felt like they fed us a bunch of crap,” Rice said. “I believe we all sat in the Nemo Community (Hall) and these officials were dishonest. I feel they didn’t do what they could’ve done in order to have a minimal impact on Nemo from a business standpoint.”
Rice said his business was up by about 15% over last year until the bridge went out. He said he also has a restaurant in Arizona that’s been closed due to the pandemic, so the Brandin Iron is his livelihood at the moment.
He said he’ll be OK for the rest of the year, but doesn’t understand why the county didn’t do more to get the bridge open before the rally.
Miller went live on the Pennington County Highway Department’s Facebook page Aug. 12 stating work had begun on the bridge and showed a double T being taken out from the creek.
Miller told the Journal Wednesday that the bridge should be completed by next Wednesday, which is sooner than expected.
Miller said the bridge was fixed for about $217,000.
During the July meeting he said the company that would be working on the bridge was completing a separate bridge in the area. He said having that company work on it would be more efficient than opening up bids, waiting for the county commissioners to accept it and waiting for the parts to come in to fix the bridge.
Many community members wondered if it would be possible for the National Guard to build a bridge or to put culverts in.
Miller said for the same amount of money it would cost for the National Guard to put in a temporary bridge — about $2 million — the Highway Department could build about four new bridges; new bridges average about $500,000 each. He also said it would make more sense to spend the department’s limited amount of money on building something permanent that would last 50 years or longer than building something temporary.
Rice said what really hurt the town were the signs the state Department of Transportation and county Highway Department put up stating that Nemo Road was closed.
“I know we would have done 50% more business than we did because of the bridge and poor signage that the state and counties put up,” he said.
He said the signs changed after he called multiple times, but didn’t think the verbage and placement were helpful, and confused out-of-state travelers who didn’t know about the bridge.
Rice, along with a few other businesses including Kaiser’s and D&K ATV Rentals and T&M Trail Rides, said he received multiple calls asking if he was closed and how to get to Nemo.
Tammy Hilger, owner of T&M Trail Rides and married to the owner of D&K ATV Rentals, said business was pretty slow this year.
“I know (the bridge) has been significantly affecting business,” she said. “People either can’t find their way here or they’re late and I have to cancel someone else.”
Hilger said this is a daily issue, not just during the rally. She said she and her husband now have to ask where people are traveling from to help guide them to their location.
She said business isn’t to the point where they would close down, but they have to be aware of their situation and tell customers what the problem is so they can adjust their timeline.
Rockridge Barnhouse owner Brian Rech, though, said business has been fairly normal for him, although there was less biker traffic.
“Riders may have gotten turned away because they saw the signs and were a little concerned about getting caught in a detour,” he said.
Rech said his business has always been at full occupancy and hasn’t had a vacancy or cancelations, other than maybe one person.
