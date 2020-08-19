Nemo businesses suffer loss during rally due to bridge construction, owners say

Rice said what really hurt the town were the signs the state Department of Transportation and county Highway Department put up stating that Nemo Road was closed.

“I know we would have done 50% more business than we did because of the bridge and poor signage that the state and counties put up,” he said.

He said the signs changed after he called multiple times, but didn’t think the verbage and placement were helpful, and confused out-of-state travelers who didn’t know about the bridge.

Rice, along with a few other businesses including Kaiser’s and D&K ATV Rentals and T&M Trail Rides, said he received multiple calls asking if he was closed and how to get to Nemo.

Tammy Hilger, owner of T&M Trail Rides and married to the owner of D&K ATV Rentals, said business was pretty slow this year.

“I know (the bridge) has been significantly affecting business,” she said. “People either can’t find their way here or they’re late and I have to cancel someone else.”

Hilger said this is a daily issue, not just during the rally. She said she and her husband now have to ask where people are traveling from to help guide them to their location.