Nemo man one of two killed in eastern South Dakota crash
alert top story

Nemo man one of two killed in eastern South Dakota crash

  • Updated
Crash Logo

A man from Nemo and a teenage girl died Monday in a one-vehicle crash in eastern South Dakota, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety. 

Bishop Swallow, 18, was driving a Chevrolet Impala westbound on 101st Street near Veblen with Samantha Shortman, a 17-year-old from Rosholt. Swallow lost control on the gravel road and his car went into a ditch and hit a tree at 9:12 a.m.

Rosholt died at the scene, while Swallow died while being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts. 

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News