Nemo man one of two killed in eastern South Dakota crash

A man from Nemo and a teenage girl died Monday in a one-vehicle crash in eastern South Dakota, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

Bishop Swallow, 18, was driving a Chevrolet Impala westbound on 101st Street near Veblen with Samantha Shortman, a 17-year-old from Rosholt. Swallow lost control on the gravel road and his car went into a ditch and hit a tree at 9:12 a.m.

Rosholt died at the scene, while Swallow died while being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

