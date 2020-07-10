Nemo residents express concerns about surrounding bridges

Nemo residents want to know why a temporary bridge couldn’t be put up while the fifth bridge closed on Nemo Road waits for its turn to be repaired.
The bridge sits just 0.2 miles from the Meade County line and partially collapsed July 1 due to a failure of the superstructure, Pennington County Highway Superintendent Joe Miller said. Two of the decks on the westbound lane had sheer fractures that gave way when a semi-trailer from a nearby mine crossed it.
Miller, assistant superintendent Mark Schock, commissioner chair Deb Hadcock, commissioners Ron Rossknecht and Gary Drewes, Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett, and representatives with the Sheriff’s Office and fire departments answered questions and concerns residents had about the bridge closure Thursday evening at Nemo Community Hall.
Miller said the engineering firm KLJ, which does bridge inspections for the county, recommended closing the entire bridge because of the similarly failing status of the east-bound decks. He also said the center of the deck wouldn’t be wide enough for vehicles to pass through and would be a safety hazard.
Miller said he signed a work order to replace the eight bridge decks Thursday and estimated that they would be ready by the end of the month.
“All this stuff takes time, concrete doesn’t cure overnight,” he said.
He said the best case scenario would be receiving the new deck units by the end of the month, the construction company beginning work in early August and completing it by mid- to late-September.
Miller said the worst case scenario would be a December completion date.
“We’ve got the bridge decks ordered,” he said. “We’re thankful the (company) is already out there so they’ll be able to move on it fairly quickly.”
Residents then wondered why the county wouldn’t use a different construction company.
Miller said using the same company that’s working on the other four bridges in the area, including the bridge by Norris Peak that’s expected to be completed by July 27, is more efficient since the county would just have to change the work order and give them an extension to complete the other projects.
To use a separate company, the county would have to open up bids for two weeks, which if that happened Friday, would last until July 24. They would then have to go through the bids and make a recommendation to the commissioners who would vote on it at their next meeting — the next Board of Commissioners meeting is slated for July 21, followed by Aug. 4.
In that time, it’s possible the first company, who’s working on the other bridges, would finish what they’re working on and could begin on the bridge with a partial collapse.
In 2018, KLJ inspected the bridge and recommended removing the asphalt overlay, replacing deck unit No. 2 and Span 1, and others as necessary.
Schock said the ones that failed were span 7 and deck unit No. 2, but the rating for the bridge was higher than the four others undergoing construction and repairs on Nemo Road. He said anything rated over 50 is deemed in good condition.
“We only have a finite amount of dollars,” Miller said. “We try to make use out of the dollars we get each year to the best of our abilities.”
According to the 2020 budget, $14,593,551 was allocated to the county Highway Department with $4,195,000 dedicated to major road and bridge projects.
During the meeting, Miller and Schock said each new bridge costs at least $500,000.
With the implementation of the $2 wheel tax, which will go into effect in 2021 and generate $1.3 million, the road and bridge project budget will expand to $9,165,244, according to the preliminary 2021 budget. This does not include any possible funds that could be received from the Bridge Improvement Grant program through the state Department of Transportation.
Some Nemo residents asked if it would be possible to build a temporary bridge, or have the National Guard build one.
Willett said he ran those numbers and it would cost about $2 million for the National Guard to build a three-month temporary bridge.
For the same amount of money, the county could build about four new bridges that would last at least 50 years, Miller said. He also said the department’s operating budget is $7 million and spending $2 million on a temporary bridge isn’t in the cards.
Community members also had concerns regarding first responders access. Representatives from law enforcement, fire and EMS all said there’s an agreement between Pennington and Lawrence counties for responding to these concerns, as well as some surrounding towns.
A representative with Life Flight said there is also air support available. Although they’re down to one helicopter at the moment, there will be a second during the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally stationed in Spearfish that will be available to respond.
A fire representative said residents should also be aware of any ongoing wildfires and have their own escape routes planned.
Residents wondered if lowering the weight limit on the bridges would be helpful.
“I am not a bridge engineer and I’m not going to claim to be,” Miller said “We leave that up to our bridge engineers that are on record with Pennington County. We hire them each year.”
Miller said a few years ago, the bridge engineers started using a new equation that changed weight limits for roads and bridges, so some saw an increase in weight and others saw a decrease. When the bridge was inspected in 2018, engineers didn’t indicate a weight limit change was necessary.
Residents also wondered if there were plans to improve Nemo Road since it’s now used as a truck route.
Miller said it’s something that’s on the department’s radar, but may not be in the works or plans for the next 5-10 years.
