Nemo residents express concerns about surrounding bridges

“All this stuff takes time, concrete doesn’t cure overnight,” he said.

He said the best case scenario would be receiving the new deck units by the end of the month, the construction company beginning work in early August and completing it by mid- to late-September.

Miller said the worst case scenario would be a December completion date.

“We’ve got the bridge decks ordered,” he said. “We’re thankful the (company) is already out there so they’ll be able to move on it fairly quickly.”

Residents then wondered why the county wouldn’t use a different construction company.

Miller said using the same company that’s working on the other four bridges in the area, including the bridge by Norris Peak that’s expected to be completed by July 27, is more efficient since the county would just have to change the work order and give them an extension to complete the other projects.