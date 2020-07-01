Nemo Road bridge closed due to partial collapse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bridge near the intersection of Nemo and Pine roads is closed due to a partial bridge collapse.

According to the Pennington County Highway Department’s and South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Facebook pages, crews are on site assessing the situation.

The State Highway Patrol said in its post at 10 a.m. that there was a partial bridge collapse and people should avoid the area. No injuries have been reported.

The county Highway Department closed a bridge on the same road near Norris Peak Road earlier this week, according to a Facebook post. The bridge was previously down to one lane earlier in June due to a failing bridge deck.

The Highway Department was not immediately available for comment.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

