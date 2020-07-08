Nemo Road bridge to be closed for two months; commissioners approve COVID reimbursements

Miller said it won’t be likely the guard rails have to come out since the outside deck of the bridge is in good standing.

There will be a public informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nemo Community Hall to discuss the bridge. The hall is at 12746 Nemo Road in Nemo.

During the meeting, Miller also announced the county received an award from the Federal Aid Bridge Replacement Program for $1,273,299 to help replace three bridges.

According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Transportation, there were 113 applications for the program, which represented about 11% of the current eligible need. However, the program’s funds will only cover 5% of that need.

Miller said the county will need to match $280,451 in accordance with the program.

“This is a very good thing for Pennington County,” he said.

He said the county would’ve had to pay $1.6 million up front to replace the bridges on its own.

The board also approved lowering the Lower Spring Creek Road speed limit to 40 mph and authorized the department to advertise and receive bids for a new truck.