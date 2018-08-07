A standout graduate of Elk Point-Jefferson High School is suing the principal, superintendent, and school district for forcing her to publicly apologize for writing in a senior spotlight newspaper article last fall that her hobbies included the activity of "Netflix n' Chill" — a phrase a male principal told her contained inappropriate sexual innuendo.
Paperwork filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls on behalf of Addison Ludwig, National Honor Society inductee, homecoming queen, and editor of the campus newspaper, includes nearly a dozen counts against the district and two school administrators, including free speech and Title IX violations.
The lawsuit alleges Ludwig was unfairly singled out by principal Travis Aslesen, for disciplinary actions following her use of the phrase "Netflix n' Chill with my boyfriend" in an article published in both the local and campus newspapers.
Ludwig wound up in a closed-door meeting with the principal, the court filing details, claiming she did not know the phrase's sexual connotation and having to read aloud definitions to her principal from Urban Dictionary definitions that left her "humiliated, uncomfortable, ashamed and embarrassed."
According to the lawsuit, at the beginning of last school year, Ludwig, who also played volleyball, was featured in a "Senior Spotlights" section that ran in the school newspaper, "The Husky," and "The Southern Union County Leader-Courier."
Her answers to the questions appeared innocuous. Under "Role Model," she wrote, "My mother." Under "Future Plans," she shared her plans to go to college and pursue a career in neonatal nursing. But her response under "Hobbies" — "Netflix n' Chill with my boyfriend" — caught the attention of the school principal.
The lawsuit states that without a same gender adult in the room, as school policy requires, high school principal Aslesen called the senior into his office and opened an "interrogation" about the phrase. She was asked to Google the phrase on her school-issued laptop and then read out one of the definitions indicating "Netflix and chill" was Internet slang for casual sex or a "booty call." Ludwig protested to her principal, the court document says, she had never heard of Urban Dictionary or the sexualized definition. The principal, the lawsuit states, handed Ludwig a tissue as she cried and stated he did not believe her.
"Aslesen did not allow Plaintiff to review or discuss the many alternative Urban Dictionary definitions," reads the lawsuit, filed by Yankton attorney Timothy James, who did not respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit, which asks for punitive damages and a jury trial, details that Principal Aslesen demanded Ludwig write an apology by noon, met with her parents, and informed the "Leader-Courier" of a forthcoming retraction, during which he "shared federally protected" information and told the newspaper's editor that Ludwig was "that kind of girl." The lawsuit also states, as punishment, Ludwig was removed from her role as editor of the campus newspaper, moved to a new homeroom, and taken out of an honors study hall.
Sheri Hardman, Elk Point-Jefferson superintendent at the time of the incident, is now a school administrator in Indiana and is also named in the lawsuit. Current Elk Point-Jefferson superintendent, Derek Barrios, did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment.
Aslesen is listed on the school's website as both the middle and high school principal.